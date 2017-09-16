Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore Explain Revealing New ‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Trailer

This Is Us just dropped a new Season 2 trailer that is so full of information it’s almost too much to take at once. After a relatively spoiler-free summer, the This Is Us powers-that-be made up for it by unveiling a new, three-minute trailer for the second season of the hit NBC drama narrated by its main stars, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown.

It is clear from the new This Is Us footage that Ventimiglia’s Jack will be back and won’t meet his maker the morning after his bender on the Season 1 finale. It also appears that the Pearson parents (Ventimiglia, Moore) get together with their teenage Big Three shortly after their blowout fight that resulted in their separation.

“Season 1 ended with a bit of a cliffhanger, so Season 2 sort of picks up the very next morning,” explains Mandy Moore in the trailer.

In the new footage, Rebecca Pearson (Moore) is seen the morning after her big fight with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) as she drives the family station wagon to pick up her three teens at the friend’s home that they spent the night at. Teen Kate (Hannah Zeile) questions why her mother is back from her concert tour already. A subsequent clip shows the entire Pearson clan at a diner as Jack and Rebecca seemingly tell their kids about their split.

“Change is coming,” Ventimiglia says.

“You see the good, you see the bad. You see it all start to come together or you see it go really the other way and fall completely apart.”

The new This Is Us trailer makes it very clear that Jack will be in the picture for Season 2. In fact, a quick study of Ventimiglia’s facial hair and the shirt he wears in the trailer and accompanying interview seem to show that Jack and Rebecca reconcile fairly quickly in Season 2—unless producers are tricking us with a flashback scene, that is.

This Is Us fans can be assured that even when the Jack Pearson character dies, Ventimiglia will be a big part of the show.

“Milo is No. 1 on the call sheet — he isn’t going anywhere,” Moore told People.

“He is our leader. We call him our actor department head. If you want to know what’s going on in the show or have a question about something, Milo, without fail, has the answer.”

The This Is Us sneak peek also reveals that adult Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) have moved in together and Kevin (Justin Hartley) is still struggling over his decision to leave New York and his rekindled romance with his ex-wife Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) to star in a Ron Howard movie with Sylvester Stallone.

In addition, Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) desire to adopt a child causes a strain in his marriage to Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), a storyline that This Is Us fans first got a peek at last month when NBC released a trailer that showed Randall asking Rebecca for adoption advice and the mom of three sharing the story of how she and Jack decided to adopt him.

You can see the supersized This Is Us Season 2 trailer below.

This Is Us returns Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

[Featured Image by Justin Lubin/NBC]