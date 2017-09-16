Read Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds’ Official Obituary Here

Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife Michelle Rounds had died of an apparent suicide on Monday, and an official obituary eulogizing the 46-year-old has been obtained by Radar Online.

In the obituary, Rounds was described as “an industrious woman who had the drive and motivation to better herself and others” and as “a very loving, giving and caring individual who would help anyone in their time of need.”

“She attended college at the State University of New York at New Paltz where she graduated cum laude,” the obituary further reads. “Upon graduating she started her career on Wall Street. She later advanced to becoming the top recruiter in New York City for Modis, a leading company in the IT staffing industry, and selected elite candidates for Fortune 500 companies.”

“Michelle had an affection for animals and was always rooting for the ‘under dog.’ Michelle will be remembered for her beautiful smile and beautiful long flowing red hair; her signature some would say. The love she had for her family and friends was unconditional. Not to be fooled by her appearance; Michelle was a high-class “tom boy” who was a sharp shooter, enjoyed boxing, golfing and the great outdoors.”

The obituary also notes that Rounds is survived by her wife Krista Monteleone of Windermere, FL, her loving parents Roger and Gayla Rounds of Addison, brother Tad (Janet) Rounds, two daughters, one stepson, grandmother June Rounds of Addison, two nephews, her favorite aunt Rosie (Larry) Spencer, “and many aunts, uncles and cousins that she loved very much.”

Michelle Rounds was found dead inside her home earlier this week, as reported by TMZ. On Friday, Rosie O’Donnell, who was married to her from 2012 to 2015, released a statement expressing her sympathies to Michelle’s family.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife Krista, and their child,” she said.

#RosieOdonnell speaks out following the apparent suicide of ex-wife Michelle Rounds https://t.co/GhsY9CYbhs pic.twitter.com/jMWEikZfaW — Life & Style (@Life_and_Style) September 15, 2017

O’Donnell and Rounds started dating in 2011 and got married at a hospital ceremony the following year. During the wedding, Michelle was undergoing treatment for benign tumors while Rosie just suffered a heart attack. They share a daughter, Dakota, whom they adopted together. They divorced in 2015 after two years of marriage. The divorce proceedings had been adversarial in nature, mostly on account of their custody battle over then 2-year-old daughter Dakota O’Donnell.

Last year, O’Donnell confirmed she has sole custody of Dakota during an “Ask Ro” Q&A on her official website, according to Daily Mail. When a fan asked the comedian if her former wife is out of the child’s life, Rosie replied with a simple “Yup.”

Michelle Rounds attempted suicide in September 2015, amid custodial disputes over Dakota.

According to a source for Radar Online at the time, Rounds was staying at the DoubleTree hotel in Nanuet when an unidentified person concerned for the former executive-search consultant contacted police. A second insider claimed that officers from the Clarkstown Police Department immediately responded to the call and were forced to bust through the door to halt Rounds’ suicide attempt. The insider revealed at the time that Rounds “had apparently taken some pills and drank wine.” Rounds was later brought to Nyack Hospital.

Michelle Rounds’ family will be holding a private memorial service. No public services will be held.

