Brad Pitt Ready To Date After Angelina Jolie Split: Who Is His New Girlfriend?

Brad Pitt is ready to date again and happy to fall in love after his split with Angelina Jolie. The Happy Together actor went on to admit to GQ magazine that his alcohol addiction worsened the longer he had been with the A Mighty Heart actress.

Divorced from Friends actress Jennifer Aniston, to whom he was married for four years, Brad Pitt met Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. They have six kids together, three of whom are adopted internationally. However, their relationship could not work as expected, and the Unbroken star infamously filed for divorce in September of 2016 over what seemed to have been Brad’s rude behavior and battle with alcohol.

Hollywood Life shares that the 12 Years a Slave star is excited about his future and wants to get married again. However, Brad is not rushing into anything as he is paying more attention to his career than his personal life. Meanwhile, he would not refuse the idea of meeting new girls.

Now, he is busy with the shooting of Ad Astra, which is scheduled to be released in 2019. Directed by James Gray and scripted by Ethan Gross, Ad Astra features Brad Pitt, Ruth Negga, and Tommy Lee Jones in the leads. A few days ago, rumors swirled that Brad was seeing Ruth, and they have developed a healthy relationship.

The Changeling star’s life seemed less transformed than the Allied actor after filing for divorce. Brad Pitt went through a major mid-life reinvention, but now he seems to be in a better position than her in the eyes of the media.

Before this, many believed that Angelina Jolie has tried to make Brad Pitt the real villain. For instance, she claimed that the Ocean’s Twelve actor wanted to seal the divorce documents as he wanted to maintain his reputation in the film industry.

In addition, Angelina Jolie was making him out to be the bad guy in her interviews. Now, things have been changed, and they have started focusing on their personal lives.

The Salt actress has been spotted on several outings with her kids, while the Ocean’s Thirteen actor is ready to take back control of his life. They are on better terms nowadays, even sharing custodial rights over their kids, which was the most complicated thing for both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.