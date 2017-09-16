Kevin Schlehuber Says He Has No Hard Feelings Against Alex Ow After ‘BB19’ Bullying

Big Brother 19 evictee Kevin Schlehuber says he has no hard feelings against the players who bullied and betrayed him on the CBS reality show. Kevin was the target of incessant bullying by several houseguests throughout the Big Brother 19 season, yet he rarely lost his cool. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Schlehuber said he has not even ruled out a future friendship with Alex Ow, one of his biggest Big Brother tormentors.

“I’m going to be friends with everybody,” Kevin told THR.

“Realistically, she’s 28-years-old living in California. I’m 56-years-old living in Boston. I’d stay in contact and be polite. Alex was one of the best players. I never knew what brought on the problems. I think she baited me, but I wasn’t too aggressive. It’s a game, it’s done, and I don’t see how being upset serves a purpose.”

Kevin went on to say if any of his Big Brother castmates decide they don’t want to talk after the show wraps, then it’s up to them.

The attacks against Kevin Schlehuber by some of the other houseguests, most notably Alex, were so bad that even Big Brother host Julie Chen weighed in on the subject. Julie commented on the subject shortly after Alex threw out the rest of the slop, Big Brother’s signature “punishment” food, so Kevin would go hungry.

“The attack on Kevin is just madness,” Chen told Entertainment Weekly. “Crazy.”

Julie said the hate proves just “how people can get when there’s half a million on the line.”

Kevin Schlehuber is even forgiving of the BB19 puppet master, Paul Abrahamian. Paul orchestrated nearly every move in the Big Brother game as his minions dutifully followed, but unlike some of Paul’s other victims, Kevin is not bitter towards the Big Brother veteran.

“There’s no animosity,” Kevin told EW.

“He did give me his word, but Paul is a 24-year-old. He knows how to play. I don’t need Paul to carry me. I knew what was going on.”

Kevin Schlehuber went on to reveal that he saw the shift change in Paul’s behavior toward him and he could see the writing on the wall.

“Paul started asking me different types of questions,” Schlehuber said.

“I’m not mad at him. He played his game. I don’t carry anything over after the game.”

Kevin Schlehuber predicted that whoever sits next to Josh Martinez in the final two will win the Big Brother game. It sounds as though Kevin will throw his vote Paul’s way should the Big Brother veteran make it to the final two with Josh.

“Whoever sits next to Josh in the final two wins the game,” Schlehuber revealed. “Some of the jury members clashed with him all season. The yelling and screaming, he was put out there by others in the game to aggravate.”

While Kevin Schlehuber has few regrets about his Big Brother game, he did admit that he if he had another chance he would study the game more and watch old episodes of the show to educate himself on past houseguests and competitions.

Take a look at the video below to see the Big Brother final three as they look back at Kevin Schlehuber and his gameplay.

The Big Brother finale airs Sept. 20 on CBS.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS]