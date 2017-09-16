Joe Rogan Reacts To Jon Jones B Sample Testing Positive For Turinabol

Jon Jones has been stripped of the UFC title for the third time in his career after testing positive for a steroid called Turinabol. Joe Rogan reacts to the B sample with Brendan Schaub in the video below. After Jones’ B sample came back positive for Turinabol, the California State Athletic Commission overturned his knockout victory over Daniel Cormier to a no contest.

Therefore, the UFC light heavyweight belt was returned to Daniel Cormier as the result at UFC 214 is void.

MMA fans and analysts have debated whether Jon Jones knowingly took steroids or not. This will also play a factor in his punishment when it goes to the CSAC in a few months. Brendan Schaub tells Joe Rogan that Turinabol has shown up in 47 supplements at GNC.

Bloody Elbow also reported that USADA’s 411 high-risk lists of tainted supplements have about seven supplements confirmed to contain the steroid.

This contradicts Chael Sonnen’s claim that the steroid in question is difficult to obtain or too expensive to turn up in supplements.

Joe Rogan argued that due to his previous USADA violation and ban for using gas station cialis, he should have been wise enough to stay away from supplements.

Dude the truth is I would never do steroids, I put that on my children and I put that on my Heavenly Father https://t.co/i8EEbrQU5x — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) September 14, 2017

Brendan Schaub suggests that Jones could have been reckless or ignorant thus unknowingly taken a supplement despite his previous violation.

Daniel says the only reason I defeated him the first time is because I must have been on steroids, wonder what his excuse will be this time pic.twitter.com/HMCFQBoBR4 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 21, 2017

Schaub says that baseball players frequently test positive for Turinabol and this may help prove Jones took the substance unknowingly. Joe Rogan argues that no other fighter has recently tested positive for the substance.

Joe Rogan and Brandan Schaub discussed how much the steroid could have improved Jones’s performance and why he would risk losing his career.

Daniel Cormier also stated that Jones does not need performance enhancers due to his natural talent and is unsure why he would cheat.

Jon Jones’ coach Mike Winkeljohn said that a four-year suspension could be the end of Jon’s career. He also speculated that Jones may have unknowingly taken a tainted supplement to rehydrate after his weight cut.

[Featured Image by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images]