”Fixer Upper’ Couple Chip and Joanna Gaines’ New Target Line Slammed By Conservative Christians

Chip and Joanna Gaines have just unveiled their new collaboration with Target featuring an all-new home decor line called Hearth & Hand With Magnolia. Unfortunately for the Fixer Upper couple, not everyone is happy about it. Chip and Joanna now face backlash coming from some conservative Christians, who are against their partnership with the retail giant.

The Hearth & Hand at Target collection, which comes out in November, will include over 300 items “spanning tabletop, home decor, and giftables” personally designed by Joanna, CheatSheet reported. Chip and Joanna gave their fans a sneak peek of the line, and they are all gorgeously fashioned after the couple’s iconic “modern farmhouse” style. There are vases, picture frames, kitchenware, and other home knickknacks ranging from under $30 to $129.99.

Following Chip and Joanna’s announcement, Fixer Upper fans were thrilled that they can soon have something from the Magnolia brand even outside of Waco, Texas. After all, the HGTV stars’ exquisite work and gorgeous design aesthetics are what made their show the most watched show in the home improvement network.

However, it seems that not everyone is on board with the Target collaboration. Some fans took to social media to express their staunch religious beliefs. They pointed out that Chip and Joanna, who are known to be evangelical Christians, shouldn’t be working with a company that promotes the transgender community.

For a while now, we’ve been working on a project that’s really meaningful to us and we are so excited to share the news with you! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia will be available at Target November 5th. Chip gives all the details at the link in my profile. #HearthAndHand @target A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

“Really disappointed you guys would partner with a company that exalts what God specifically condemns,” one fan left a reply on Joanna’s Twitter post.

Why are u using Target?I thought youll were Christians.My friends & thousands of others r boycotting them because of their bathroom policies — Tom Henderson (@TomHenderson17) September 13, 2017

According to Huffington Post, Target announced last year that its transgender employees and customers are allowed to use whichever bathrooms and fitting rooms they associate their gender identity with.

“We stand for equality and equity,” Target’s announcement stated at the time.

[We] strive to make our guests and team members feel accepted, respected and welcomed in our stores and workplaces every day.

This prompted the American Family Association to urge parents and individuals to boycott Target stores nationwide. Now, a number of incensed Fixer Upper fans are calling Chip and Joanna to reconsider their partnership with the brand.

No more Chip and Joanna Gaines for me. They signed a deal with Target, who I have been boycotting. Maybe their Christianity is for show only — Oak Wood (@DougSmith16) September 15, 2017

We are still pinching ourselves that Hearth & Hand with Magnolia will be available at Target November 5th! This collection of goods for your home and life is both beautiful and affordable. If you haven't yet, read Chip's blog post all about it at magnoliamarket.com. #HearthAndHand @target A post shared by Magnolia (@magnolia) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

It can be noted that the Gaineses have already been in a similar situation last year when Buzzfeed ran a story about how they went to an anti-LGBT church. Last January, Chip passionately responded to their haters through his blog, stating that they have never been in the business of judging people.

“Joanna and I have personal convictions. One of them is this: we care about you for the simple fact that you are a person, our neighbor on planet earth. It’s not about what color your skin is, how much money you have in the bank, your political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender, nationality or faith,” Chip wrote.

We are not about to get in the nasty business of throwing stones at each other, don’t ask us to cause we won’t play that way.

We're excited to announce our new line #HearthAndHand with Magnolia, a partnership with @joannagaines and @chippergaines. Available 11/5. More details via link in bio. A post shared by Target (@target) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

While the HGTV stars have not responded to the latest backlash, Chip Gaines did explain why they decided to work with Target. In his latest blog post, Chip praised the retail company for its “gold-standard” generosity. As part of their collaboration for Hearth & Hand, the Fixer Upper duo will also design and build a community dining room at the Target House, which shelters families of underprivileged patients at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia hits Targets stores on November 5.

[Featured Image by Brian Ach/Invision/AP Images]