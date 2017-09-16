‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For The Next Two Weeks: Franco Is Outraged, Burton Returns As Patient 6?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for the weeks of September 18 and 25 tease major surprises, shocking plot twists and excitement.

Franco Is Outraged

General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 18 state that Franco (Roger Howarth) is upset when he realizes that he is the victim of deception. He bursts out in anger due to frustration when he realizes that he has been running around in circles, making little progress in his effort to uncover the truth about his childhood because his sources have been lying to him.

Meanwhile, Liz (Rebecca Herbst) reaffirms her commitment to Franco.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Liz also has an encounter that makes her feel threatened. She finds herself under attack.

Sam Struggles To Make A Decision On Jason

Sam (Kelly Monaco) makes a decision to place Jason (Billy Miller) in a long-term care facility after doctors conclude he is unlikely to recover very soon.

She consults with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Her discussion with Sonny is almost certainly about Jason. It is possible that the mobster is nursing feelings of guilt about his involvement in the circumstances that led to Jason’s accident. Sam also shares her plans with Monica (Leslie Charleson).

However, soon after she thinks she has taken the final decision to commit Jason to long-term care, she sees his hand move. General Hospital spoilers for Monday, September 18 state that Sam reports excitedly to Monica that Jason is waking up. But it turns out to be a false hope. Doctors eventually determine it was only an incidental reflex.

Michael Makes A Move That Stuns Nelle

Meanwhile, Carly (Laura Wright) talks to her son Michael (Chad Duell) about allegations that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) murdered her fiance. She warns Michael not to believe when Nelle presents her own side of the story. However, Michael tries to fend off his mother’s intrusion in his love life.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 25 from Daytime Royalty tease that Michael makes a bold move concerning his relationship with Nelle. The move leaves Nelle stunned. Michael tries to convince her it is the right thing to do.

Will Michael ask Nelle to move in together with him? Or will he take a huge leap of faith and propose to Nelle? It seems less possible that he tries to make her elope with him.

Regardless, fans will learn Nelle’s response to Michael’s bold move in the week of September 25.

Steve Burton Returns

Steve Burton returns to General Hospital on September 19. However, many fans believe Burton might have appeared on the daytime drama as the masked Patient 6 that Ava (Maura West) encountered at the clinic in Russia.

Will Ava Make A Shocking Discovery?

General Hospital spoilers tease that Ava is curious about the identity of Patient 6 at the clinic in Russia. Will her curiosity lead to a shocking discovery?

During the Thursday, September 14 episode of the daytime drama, Ava sees a masked patient sitting in a wheelchair at the clinic in Russia. She is warned to stay away from Patient 6 because he is dangerously psychotic. She learns that the man, from a wealthy family, was the victim of a vicious crime. He was shot and left to die in cold waters. The trauma of the experience made him psychotic.

No wonder Soap Chick cleaned house. Wonder if she got in trouble with #GH for spoiling the big reveal??https://t.co/yS07g3yfqu pic.twitter.com/jaBVjeZ5Fe — Soap Truth Meter (@soaptruthmeter) September 15, 2017

Fans Believe Patient 6 Is Burton’s Character

Fans immediately began speculating about the identity of Patient 6. Some suggested he is Nikolas Cassadine. Others suspected it could be Steve Burton’s character, while others said it could be Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig).

However, some fans believe they have confirmed that Patient 6 is Burton’s character.

The evidence that Patient 6 is Burton’s character came through a behind-the-scenes photo uploaded to social media by a GH insider. The user later deleted the image, but some fans captured it before it was deleted. The image sparked speculation on social media.

We love a good mystery! See if you agree with our theories on the identity of Patient 6 on @GeneralHospital —> https://t.co/IGGxv0sXXJ #GH pic.twitter.com/sFVnOM1Ixn — Soaps In Depth ABC (@soapsindepthabc) September 15, 2017

The photo appears to show Burton wearing the same shirt and jacket as Patient 6. The background of the photo was also identical to the wall decoration at the Baronski clinic in Russia.

Some fans also speculated that Valentin Casssadine (James Patrick Stuart) might have deliberately sent Ava to the clinic in Russia so that she can meet Patient 6, believed to be Burton’s character. Others speculated it could mean Valentin is working with Helena Cassadine.

Will Ava play a role in bringing Stone Cold back to Port Charles?

