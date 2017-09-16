Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Expecting A Baby? Suri Cruise About To Become A Big Sister?

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx went public with their relationship just a week ago, but sources close to the couple are claiming that the two are expecting a child soon. Is Suri Cruise about to have a sibling?

If insiders for Australian tabloid NW are to be believed, then Katie is set to give birth in three months, Hollywood Gossip reports. They also claim that the pregnancy was the reason why the couple decided to go public.

Of course, the general consensus on why Holmes and Foxx decided to take this next step in their romance is because of a recently expired divorce clause Katie signed years ago prohibiting her from publicly dating for five years. And now that the agreement has expired, Holmes and Foxx are free to engage in PDA without legal consequences.

Of course, neither party has confirmed if the so-called divorce clause really existed. For all we know, the reason why Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx kept their romance private could simply be because they both value their privacy. Jamie, for his part, has always kept his life private even before the dawn of social media. As for Katie, she said many times before that she wants to give Suri a normal upbringing.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Finally Out in Public As a Couple https://t.co/ZwqVxsPXP7 pic.twitter.com/rtpuzvSAGs — RazzleTazzle (@RazzleTazzleMag) September 16, 2017

That said, the timing couldn’t be more perfect if Katie Holmes wants to have another child, as the insiders pointed out.

“Katie had always wanted to have another baby and knew her biological clock was ticking – and, at long last, it’s happening!” said one insider.

“Katie’s always wanted a sibling for Suri and now she’ll have a little sister,” the source continued.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Katie Holmes' new "open" life with Jamie Foxx: "She's letting down her guard," source says. https://t.co/9JR0CiKrQK pic.twitter.com/i6oHlrnMo7 — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) September 10, 2017

Since the divorce from Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes has fully committed herself to being a single mom and has done an excellent job of it. One only has to visit the Dawson Creek star’s Instagram account to know how she has made Suri the center of her life. It’s just as well on account of the fact that Tom Cruise seems to have severed his relationship with his former wife and daughter completely. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tom hasn’t seen his daughter for four years.

My sweetie ???????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Sep 6, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

Fortunately, it’s looking like Foxx could be the father figure that’s been missing from Suri’s life. Better yet, she’s well on her way to becoming a big sister soon — if the pregnancy claims are to be believed.

