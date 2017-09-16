Cincinnati Zoo Introduces First Gorilla Since Harambe’s Death

The tragic death of Harambe left hearts around the world broken. Outrage grew due to the unfortunate event and protesters demanded justice for the killed gorilla.

After a year since Harambe’s death, Cincinnati Zoo decided to bring an additional member to the Gorilla World – a male gorilla named Mshindi. Mshindi is a 29-year-old western lowland gorilla that was transferred from Louisville Zoo. The gorilla was selected based on genetics, personalities, and social needs.

According to a source, the western lowland gorilla was transferred to Cincinnati as part of a multi-zoo collaborative move upon the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan.

Mshindi will be first made comfortable around the outdoor habitat and will, later on, be joined by two female gorillas Chewie and Mara. The zoo staff will ensure that Mshindi will be comfortable around the other two gorillas before allowing them to co-exist in the habitat.

According to Ron Evans, the Cincinnati Zoo’s Curator of Primates,”Mshindi has settled in nicely.” The staff of Cincinnati has worked closely with Louisville Zoo’s gorilla staff in order to know better about Mshindi’s behavior and needs. The zoo will cater to the gorilla’s needs and provide him with sufficient and appropriate care.

Mshindi is the first gorilla to be welcomed in the zoo since Harambe’s death after a four-year-old boy entered the gorilla pit. People were enraged and demanded that the boy’s parents should be held responsible for the gorilla’s death. Some blame the parents for being irresponsible and not keeping an eye on their child.

Others blame the zoo for two reasons. First, the barrier around the gorilla enclosure was too low – around 3 feet at most. The barrier appeared to be inadequately constructed as the child was able to penetrate it. Second, the zoo fatally shot Harambe instead of just shooting him with a tranquilizer.

People sure do hope that Cincinnati Zoo learned their lesson and that Mshindi won’t meet the same fate as Harambe.

