‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Creators Reveal Script, Posters Pays Homage To ’80’s Cult Movies

Stranger Things Season 2 continues to pay homage to the ’80s as they release a string of promotional posters in anticipation of the upcoming season. As this wasn’t enough, the creators gave an exclusive sneak peek of the script introducing the new character Keith.

Stranger Things Season 2 will premiere next month, and Netflix is now starting to make some noise to alert fans of its return. The online streaming giant recently released a string of promotional posters, paying homage to ’80’s cult movies such as The Evil Dead, Jaws, Stand By Me, Alien, Tremors, and Firestarter. The nostalgic references to these movies were just the perfect trigger for fans to get crazy over the upcoming season.

One of the things that made Stranger Things such a smashing hit is their genius references to the ’80s, according to a review from Forbes. It’s impossible not to feel the same emotions as watching The X-Files, The Goonies and E.T. However, Stranger Things has its own terrific sense of mystery, which the creators delivered so well. So what could be in store for fans next season?

The Duffer brothers gave Entertainment Weekly an exclusive sneak peek of their script, complete with annotations, for the upcoming season. The biggest revelation from this is the introduction of the new character Keith. The script also unveiled how Will, Mike, Dustin, and Lucas meet Keith. The pages also revealed The Palace, a local arcade where Keith works.

Keith is described as an acne-ridden nerd who has a huge crush on Mike’s sister, Nancy. The only thing he likes aside from Nancy is Cheetos. Stranger Things Season 2 will see the four boys visiting The Palace often, explaining their link to Keith. The creators also revealed that the upcoming season will see the characters enjoying video games more, shifting from the board game that the characters mostly played in the first season.

Fans are now speculating that the video game may be a metaphor of the next season’s plot and monster. The first season saw an inter-dimensional monster, which the kids called Demogorgon. This was a reference to one of the characters in the Dungeons & Dragons board game. The entire adventure in the first season also emulated a game of some sort, which could also happen in the next season.

Netflix and the creators hadn’t anticipated how well the audience would receive the sci-fi drama series. In fact, they may just have to film two seasons back to back an insider told THR. However, this was immediately shut down by the Duffer brothers, noting it will bring tremendous pressure to the writers to come up with so many scripts in such a short period of time. While nothing has been confirmed so far, Matt and Ross Duffer revealed that the Emmy award-winning show may just last for four seasons, Digital Spy reported.

“We just have to keep adjusting the story. Though I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year.”

Stranger Things Season 2 returns on October 27, 2017.

