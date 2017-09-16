‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Paul Abrahamian Leads ‘BB19’ Cast To Impressive Prime Time Ratings – Again

Big Brother 19 spoilers may include what is taking place in the final HOH Competition, but it also reveals that Paul Abrahamian is helping lead the BB19 cast to some impressive prime time television ratings. Most viewers paying attention to the CBS live feeds already knew what was going to take place during the Thursday night episode (September 14), as the Big Brother 19 spoilers had been very prevalent. Paul, Christmas Abbott, and Josh Martinez worked to get out Kevin Schlehuber so that the trio could make it to the final three.

Despite all that information being readily available online, viewers still tuned to CBS for the latest Eviction Ceremony, making the Big Brother 19 ratings continually impressive. A report by TV By the Numbers states that an estimated 6.01 million viewers watched the September 14 episode, easily winning the time slot for CBS. In fact, the only network show to draw more viewers was a repeat episode of The Big Bang Theory that aired on CBS at 8 p.m. PT. That show drew an estimated 6.39 million viewers but didn’t do as well in the key demographics.

For Big Brother 19 (1.8/7), the Thursday night ratings just served as more proof that the television audience loves cheering on Paul Abrahamian and that the reality competition show is as strong as ever when it comes to generating interest in the program. Though many live feed subscribers were upset that Part 1 of the final HOH Competition was hidden from the live feeds, the CBS viewers are still showing up in droves to see what has taken place recently inside the BB19 house.

The first round of the final HOH competition is on! Catch up on tonight’s #BB19: https://t.co/gcg2gCuuBv pic.twitter.com/6VooeydiSS — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 16, 2017

To recap some of the other Big Brother 19 spoilers that have been revealed over the past 24 hours, Paul Abrahamian, Christmas Abbott, and Josh Martinez played Part 1 of the final Head of Household Competition. It started on Thursday night and it was an endurance challenge that made it possible for all three houseguests to compete. The winner of Part 1 was Paul, meaning he automatically advances to Part 3. Christmas and Josh will play in Part 2 on Saturday (September 16), with the winner there also advancing to Part 3. Part 3 takes place during the season finale.

It’s too early to say whether the bonus Friday night episode on September 15 was a television ratings success, but if it follows the trend that the previous Friday night episodes have started, it may have easily won the 8 p.m. time slot. CBS hopes that the momentum from these episodes and the buzz on social media will lead to a ratings bonanza during the September 20 season finale. Before that, though, more Big Brother 19 spoilers will come out, including the winner of Part 2 and the September 15 ratings numbers.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS]