‘Sister Wives’ Update: Kody Brown’s Son Logan Is Engaged, Check Out The Gorgeous Ring He Gave His Fiancée!

Sister Wives may currently be off the air, but Kody Brown’s famous polygamous family has pretty exciting news. Kody’s 23-year-old son Logan just got engaged to his girlfriend of three years, Michelle Petty. Logan Brown first broke the news on his Instagram page, which Kody later shared on Twitter.

“All my love, hope and congratulations for your future together!” the Sister Wives patriarch greeted his son and future daughter-in-law.

Logan Brown is the eldest son of Kody with second wife Janelle. He just graduated from college early this year and is currently enrolled at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, for his MBA. His 24-year-old fiancée, Michelle Petty, is also a student at UNLV. According to TLC, the two have been friends for more than five years and began dating three years ago.

Logan proposed to Michelle during their recent trip to Austin, Texas, People reported. He popped the question after watching their favorite band perform. The 23-year-old reality star sealed the deal with a gorgeous, rose gold tear-drop shaped diamond ring.

“Unfortunately, nothing in my elaborate plan had successfully gone through. So in desperation, I found the prettiest view of the Colorado river, Congress Bridge. We walked out to the middle of the bridge, and then I popped the question!”

I did a thing… the best thing that I have ever done. ????. #engaged Photo: @kylies927 ???????? A post shared by Logan Brown (@logantb) on Sep 15, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Logan will be the third Brown sibling to tie the knot. His sister Maddie Brown was the first to get married in June last year and now she has a 4-month-old baby boy, Axel. Mykelti, Kody’s daughter with third wife Christine, said “I do” in December.

Kody and Janelle are obviously thrilled that their already large family is about to be even bigger. In a new video released by TLC, the parents couldn’t hold their excitement over Logan and Michelle’s engagement and called the two “perfect” for each other.

“We are so happy that Logan and Michelle are engaged. We have become quite attached to Michelle and we are so thrilled that they have taken this next step. We wish them so much joy and look forward to what comes next.”

Kody’s other wives also expressed their happiness for the young couple. Fourth and legal wife Robyn retweeted TLC’s announcement, while first wife Meri Brown congratulated Logan and Michelle.

So happy for you guys! Love you both! ❤❤❤ https://t.co/bsfSGttsSB — Meri Brown (@MeriBrown1) September 16, 2017

However, Sister Wives fans will have to wait for at least two years before they see Logan and Michelle’s wedding. Logan’s fiancée revealed that their engagement will be a long one. Apparently, the couple wants to finish their post-grad studies first before settling down.

“Thank you all so much for the love and support,” Michelle tweeted. “It’ll be a long engagement, [more than two years], to finish grad school and give us time to plan and save.”

My boy after receiving his UNLV Honors College Medallion. My kid rocks! Love him ! #Proudmom pic.twitter.com/2wgTQN4XbZ — Janelle Brown (@JanelleBrown117) May 12, 2017

Logan and Michelle did not mention whether they are following his parents’ unconventional lifestyle and adopt a polygamous marriage. It can be noted, however, that Logan’s sister Maddie has been very vocal that her marriage is strictly monogamous.

Meanwhile, TLC has not confirmed whether it will be renewing Sister Wives for a new season. There are certainly many exciting things happening in Kody’s family starting with the birth of his first grandson, and now, Logan’s engagement. Do you miss seeing Kody and his four wives on TV? Comment below if you want new episodes of Sister Wives!

[Featured Image by Janelle Brown/Twitter]