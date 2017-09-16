‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Rages Over Photo Of Nikki Kissing Jack, Dina Spills Ashley’s Secret

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, September 19, reveal that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) updates Jack (Peter Bergman) about her discovery when she searched Graham’s (Max Shippee) room. She tells Jack that she found invoices from a retirement home where Graham’s mother lives. Ashley insists that the evidence indicates Graham lied when he said his mother was dead.

Ashley Has Proof Graham Lied To Dina

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Ashley confirms that Graham’s mother is still alive by making a phone call to the nursing home indicated on the invoices. Now she has proof that Graham wormed himself into Dina’s (Marla Adams) affections by lying that he has no family. Dina is unaware that she is paying thousands of dollars to keep Graham’s mother at a luxurious nursing home.

Dina once tried to defend the relationship with Graham by arguing that Graham needs help because he is alone in the world without relatives.

Ashley and Jack agree that the new information suggests they need to dig deeper to uncover more information about Graham. Both agree that the fact that Graham lied to Dina about his mother raises suspicions that he is lying about many other things.

Although both agree on the need to conduct a more thorough investigation into Graham’s background, they acknowledge the obstacles. Graham seems to have carefully covered up his tracks. They were able to obtain the first piece of evidence that Graham is lying only because Dina agreed to help Ashley by granting her access to Graham’s room.

Dina Spills Ashley’s Paternity Secret To Graham

However, while Ashley and Jack make plans about how to dig up more dirt on Graham, Dina is busy spilling Ashley’s greatest secret to Graham.

Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, September 18, state that Dina reveals Ashley’s paternity secret to Graham. Dina reveals to Graham that Ashley is not really an Abbott. She spills the secret while trying to calm Graham after he discovered that Dina granted Ashley access to his room. Dina explains to Graham that she allowed Ashley to search his room because she believed it would help Ashley and Jack overcome their suspicions about Graham.

She tries to make an excuse for Ashley by saying that Ashley does not trust anyone because of her own circumstances. Dina then reveals to Graham that John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) was not Ashley’s biological father. She reveals that her real biological father was Brent Davis (Bert Kramer).

After Dina spills the secret she appears to have second thoughts about it.

Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, September 19, state that Dina warns Graham to keep the information secret. She tells Graham that she revealed the information to him only because she trusts him. She warns him that leaking the information would hurt Ashley. Graham, of course, assures Dina that he can be trusted to keep secrets.

However, Young and Restless fans realize that Dina just committed a grave error that will have serious consequences later. Dina does not realize that she has armed Graham with information he can use to blackmail Ashley if she continues trying to dig up dirt on him.

Victor Confronts Nikki Over Photo Showing Her Kissing Jack

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 18 reveal that Victor receives a package from an unexpected source. The package from Dina contains photographs showing Jack and Nikki kissing at the Abbott cabin. Victor is furious. He leaves Nikki a message threatening that she will suffer for her actions.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that despite the fact that the package indicates the photos were sent to Victor by Dina, the photos actually came from Graham. He sent the photos to Victor but made it look like Dina sent them.

Graham sent the photos in retaliation after he discovered that Ashley and Jack are snooping around to collect information about him. Graham had apparently hired someone to snap photos of Jack and Nikki cozying up to each other at the Abbot Cabin.

Ashley and Jack are convinced that Graham is up to no good. The two are desperately seeking information about Graham so that they can warn Dina about him.

