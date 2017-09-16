Chrissy Metz Weight Loss: ‘This Is Us’ Star Dropping Weight To Match Kate Pearson’s Transformation In Season 2

Chrissy Metz may be showing off some significant weight loss in Season 2 of This Is Us, with reports indicating that the actress has been taking efforts to drop pounds as her character undergoes her own transformation.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, show creator Dan Fogelman noted that there is a “long-term plan” for the character Kate Pearson and that Metz has been working to lose weight as part of that goal. But there is no specific weight-loss number in mind, and Fogelman hinted that they will adjust the character trajectory for Kate Pearson to match up with Chrissy’s own weight loss.

The weight loss journey that Chrissy Metz has been on since taking the role has generated much interest, with reports dating back to the beginning of the year that she was planning a transformation to match the one Kate Pearson was undergoing. As viewers of This Is Us watched Kate mull over the idea of getting gastric bypass surgery before ultimately deciding to try losing weight at a weight-loss camp, Metz was going through something very similar in her own life.

In January, Metz denied rumors that she had undergone weight-loss surgery, E! News noted. Metz had been spotted traveling through an airport in a wheelchair, sparking rumors that she may have had surgery, but a rep for the actress clarified that she had just injured her knee over the holidays and was recuperating.

But Metz says that Season 2 of This Is Us will focus on more than just her weight. Kate Pearson was a rich character in the show’s first season, with focus on her budding relationship with Toby and her guilt over the death of her father, all intertwined with her struggles to lose weight.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Metz said that Season 2 will continue to focus on stories beyond her weight loss alone.

“Metz says that Season 2 will pick up on those deeper threads—and as it does, Kate’s story will start going places that have nothing to do with her weight,” the report noted. “She’s moving in with Toby and kicking off a singing career, apparently following in her mother’s footsteps. Her weight won’t go unmentioned—as anyone who has struggled with it knows, these things do all tend to intertwine—but it will only be one facet of her journey.”

So while there is no final goal in mind, viewers will likely see Chrissy Metz continue to drop weight in Season 2 of This Is Us and will continue to see Kate Pearson grow as a character.

