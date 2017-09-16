‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli Lands Deal With Atlantic Records, ‘These Heaux’ On Billboard Hot 100

Danielle Bregoli has taken full advantage of her newfound fame. The “Cash Me Outside” girl, who recently launched her rap career, managed to land herself a record deal with one of the biggest labels in the music industry.

In an exclusive report by TMZ, it has been revealed that Danielle is now a certified recording artist of Atlantic Records. The 14-year-old viral sensation has joined the ranks of famous artists, such as Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Wiz Khalifa, and Cardi B.

According to the gossip site, Bregoli managed to get the attention of the record label’s big bosses after her debut single, “These Heaux,” gained unexpected success. The “Cash Me Outside” girl’s music video for her first rap track managed to rake in 21 million views and still counting.

It was also noted that Danielle Bregoli became the youngest female rapper to debut on Billboard Hot 100 when “These Heaux” landed at the 77th spot. In late August, she dominated on Spotify’s U.S. and Global charts.

Apparently, her song’s surprising popularity has secured her a recording contract with Atlantic Records, which she already signed.

The outspoken teenager, who became famous for her catchphrase “Cash Me Outside, Howbow Dah,” will go by her rap name, “Bhad Bhabie” (pronounced as Bad Baby).

Don't touch my crown with your filthy hands ???? #shameontheseheaux A post shared by Bhad Bhabie (@bhadbhabie) on Sep 9, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

In a press statement released on Friday, Atlantic Records proudly announced that Danielle Bregoli is now officially a member of their label. The music giant even gushed about the rapper’s “massive personality” and record-breaking single, “These Heaux.”

Danielle Bregoli reportedly signed a contract to make multiple albums and is expected to earn millions of dollars.

Da Fresh Princess of Bel-Air ???? A post shared by Bhad Bhabie (@bhadbhabie) on Aug 16, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Meanwhile, Danielle Bregoli’s estranged father, Ira Peskowitz, blasted the viral sensation’s debut single and music video. The 49-year-old police officer expressed his dismay about his daughter’s video, adding that it promotes “child exploitation.”

The “Cash Me Outside” girl has always been very vocal about her failed relationship with her father. In fact, just recently, Danielle released a remix of Kodak Black’s song “Roll In Peace,” wherein she slammed her father.

In the song, Bregoli raps, “Pulling up in the Panamera with the pink slip so you know it’s mine / My daddy ain’t buy it, he left me in private and tried to come back when he seen I was shining but f**k him.”

Danielle Bregoli admitted that the song was intended for her estranged dad, adding that she felt like writing about what’s going on in her life.

