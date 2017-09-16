Did TLC Edit Out Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard From Joe And Kendra’s Wedding Photos?

Joe and Kendra’s wedding last Sept. 8 certainly surprised many Duggar fans. For one, the wedding itself came as a shocker, since the young couple only got engaged in May. The joyous occasion also drew much attention to other Duggar family members.

TLC recently released 10 photos from Joe and Kendra’s special day, and many fans were quick to notice how Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard are strikingly missing in the pictures. The batch of photos included two family portraits from the ceremony. The pictures showed the newlywed’s entourage, sans Jill and Derick.

Joe Duggar’s sisters – Jessa, Jana, Jinger, and Joy-Anna – were all there, happily smiling in the pictures. His brothers and younger siblings who served as junior bridesmaids were included in the shots. But Jill, who is one of the major stars in the family’s reality show Counting On, was nowhere in sight.

Interestingly, the wedding album posted by the Duggar family clearly shows that Jill was part of the wedding party. Jill was wearing the same blush-colored bridesmaid dress as her sisters’. She was seen in one photo, along with their controversial brother Josh Duggar.

TLC’s photo was obviously cropped – leading fans to ask, why would the network edit out Jill just as they did with Josh Duggar?

“I think Jill, might just be the last person, on the right edge, of the picture. If you look, at the left edge of the picture, there is a guy, who is not paired with anybody,” one fan pointed out on the Facebook fan page Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray.

Check out Kendra and Joe's wedding photos! Watch an early premiere of their wedding Sept 18th on #TLCgo. #CountingOn

Since his child molestation and cheating scandals broke out two years ago, Josh Duggar has been forced to shy away from the limelight. The eldest Duggar sibling has not appeared on any Counting On episode. During Jinger and Joy-Anna’s wedding specials, any trace of Josh’s presence was deliberately edited out.

Duggar observers think this is TLC’s way of avoiding negative attention and staying away from additional drama. Meanwhile, Jill and Derick Dillard have been under fire lately after Derick’s controversial anti-transgender tweets.

It can be remembered that last month, Derick Dillard slammed TLC for producing I Am Jazz, a reality show about 16-year-old transgender Jazz Jennings. In his tweet, the Duggar husband wrote that being a transgender is a “myth.”

“What an oxymoron… a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality. ‘Transgender’ is a myth.”

Derick’s post drew a lot of flak from netizens, which prompted TLC to respond to the issue, saying that the network does not share Derick’s opinion. Derick, on the other hand, remained firm on his belief and did not issue an apology.

#littlehappyfamilyof4 #soblessed #boymom

On Monday, Sept. 28, Duggar fans will know for sure whether Jill and Derick made an appearance at Joe and Kendra’s wedding as Counting On is set to air a sneak peek of their big day. This will be followed by an hour-long wedding special in October.

