'American Horror Story' Seasons 1 – 6 Selling For $2 Each In Digital Streaming

American Horror Story is a show that can be watched independent of each season thanks to the anthology format. With the debut of Season 7, American Horror Story: Cult, it is one of the most talked about shows on social media. But did you know that with every passing moment, there is a good chance that the show will be taken off of Netflix unless FX and the streaming giant reach a new deal?

Not to fear, fans of American Horror Story might just get what you were hoping for, except this time you can own the previous seasons of American Horror Story instead of having to pay Netflix to stream them. That’s because every previous season of American Horror Story can now be bought (digital streaming or download only) with what appears to be a limited time sale on Walmart’s website.

Now even though it does not say limited time on the pricing for each one of these seasons, you can probably assume that a sale like this only happens every so often. Basically, you can get every season of American Horror Story for only $2 per season – and stream them all you want for however long you want because you own them. That certainly sounds like a much better deal than having to rely on Netflix, right?

This is no joke or gimmick. Check out the following links for American Horror Story seasons, which include Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, and Roanoke. You will see with your own eyes that Walmart really does seem to have them for the incredible price of $2.

Now for those of you who are wondering where they can stream these episodes of American Horror Story, then you should know that Walmart owns Vudu, so the streaming takes place on your Vudu account. But don’t go directly to Vudu to find these deals on American Horror Story, as they seem to be only exclusive to people shopping through Walmart’s website.

American Horror Story isn’t the only show with multiple seasons for $2. You can also get The Walking Dead for the same deal through Walmart’s website. Again, it is unclear how long they will be on sale, but it might be advisable to get them while the sale lasts.

