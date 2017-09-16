SON OF SANDUSKY: THE SINS OF THE FATHER

It would appear as though the apple, doesn’t fall far from the tree if, the old adage bears any credence. The same holds true if that apple happens to be a grafted orange, as in the case of Jeffrey Sandusky. The adopted son of imprisoned former Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky, on Friday, pled guilty to charges he sexually abused two minors in his trust, according to Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller.

“While we were fully prepared to proceed to trial, today’s guilty plea to all charges ensures a significant prison sentence for defendant’s solicitation of child sex crimes with two minors that once completely trusted him.”

Sandusky was arrested back in February for allegedly soliciting sex and, child pornography from two underage sisters.

An investigation into Sandusky’s impropriety, began after Pennsylvania State police were alerted to indelicate text messages, by the father of one of his victims in November 2016 according to The Washington Post. That father is believed to be the ex-husband, of the woman Sandusky has been living with for more than five years. All in all, Sandusky pleaded guilty to fourteen counts of child sexual abuse, which guarantees he will be corralled to a state prison as part of a deal.

The deal with the State of Pennsylvania was reached on Friday, coming just a week before his trial was set to begin. The deal ensures that Sandusky will serve a minimum of three to six years in prison, but prosecutors have already stated their plan to ask for a longer sentence of four to eight years, this according to KTVU News.

Sandusky’s was an unwavering advocate for his father’s defense, when charges were brought against Jerry Sandusky in 2011 for similar transgressions. He accompanied his mother Dottie, to the eight-day trial, which ended in a guilty verdict for the defensive line coordinator; who produced ten first-team All- Americans at Penn State University. Jeffrey’s support for his father remained steady, even after his brother Matt, another of Jerry’s six adopted children, revealed that he was also a victim of his father’s lechery. Jerry Sandusky who continues to maintain his innocence is currently serving a 60-year sentence, from which he will not be eligible for parole for another 25 five years.

[Featured Image by Jeff Swansen/Getty Images]