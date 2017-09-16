‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Graham Teams Up With Victor, Nick Becomes A Target, Hilary Back With Jordan?

Y&R spoilers for the upcoming week suggests more family drama and love complications in Genoa City. Nick and Chelsea are going to have a hot time together, Hilary will continue her schemes, Billy and Victoria will continue plotting against Jabot, and the Newman family drama will become more intense.

Rules According To Victor

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) feud is far from over. Next week on the Young and the Restless, spoilers reveal Victor will lay down the rules for Nick and Chelsea. Faith just realized her grandfather lied, and the child would most likely seek out her father. Spoilers reveal Faith will eventually move in with Chelsea and Nick, and this will result in a shift in the couple’s relationship.

Spoilers also reveal Faith and Noah will have a serious talk. Meanwhile, spoilers also suggest Faith will reveal she inherited her grandfather’s skills in scheming. Victor will not let the incident with Faith go easily. He will fight back against Nick. As the family drama heats up, spoilers tease Nick will be caught up in a revenge plot.

A New Alliance

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Ashley will continue her mission to discover Graham’s secret. Unfortunately, she will be surprised by how close her mother and Graham are. Ashley wants to save Dina from Graham, but she will find it hard to break the trust between the two. Spoilers tease Graham will try to placate Ashley next week. Dina’s advisor will take a strong stand against Dina’s children, stating he just wants the best for Dina.

While Ashley tries to dig dirt about Graham with Ravi’s help, Dina will hear about Jack’s relationship with Nikki. Spoilers suggest Dina will not be in favor of her son’s love interest. Spoilers also suggest Graham will pit Genoa City’s powerful families against each other. Graham seems to have a clear purpose in mind. Spoilers tease he will bide his time and strike a deal with Victor. If the deal with the Abbotts fails, having The Moustache on his side would be useful to him. Y&R spoilers reveal Victor will receive evidence of Nikki’s betrayal. Given his hatred for Jack, it wouldn’t be surprising if he agrees to an alliance with Graham.

Marital Issues

Y&R spoilers for next week reveal marriage counseling won’t be productive for Cane and Lily. Spoilers tease Lily will walk out on Cane since she doesn’t see the point of fighting for their marriage. Her husband is going to have a child with another woman and this is grating on her nerves.

After the counseling session, Juliet will pay a Cane a visit. Cane eventually confides to Juliet and vents his anger. Spoilers reveal Juliet will use this opportunity to win Cane’s affection. If Cane’s marriage ends, there’s a big chance the two of them will be a couple. Y&R spoilers reveal Cane and Juliet will end up sharing a kiss.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Cane will pressure Lily to give their marriage another chance by using the twins. He will point out the emotional impact of their relationship on their children. While Cane makes a convincing case, spoilers tease Lily will look back on how Cane tried to manipulate her in the past. Lily will also make a big decision next week, and it seems like this involves her marriage.

More Young And The Restless Spoilers

Y&R spoilers reveal the town’s source of the most salacious news, Hilary, will experience another shift in her romantic affairs. According to spoilers, Hilary and Jordan’s relationship could still have some hope. The former lovers will run into each other at the gym, and Jordan will help Hilary correct her form while lifting weights. Y&R spoilers also hint more drama and intrigue as Sharon continues to go after the prostitution ring, and Tessa finds a way to save her sister with Mariah’s help.

