Kathy Griffin’s Loses Sister Joyce To Cancer Just Three Years After Losing Brother To Same Disease

Just three years after losing her beloved brother Gary to esophageal cancer, Kathy Griffin is mourning the death of her sister, Joyce, following a long battle with the same disease.

Today, Kathy Griffin took to her Instagram to share with her followers that her she tragically lost her sister Joyce to cancer. Joyce was only 65-years-old at the time of her passing. In the post, Kathy told fans that her sister passed away peacefully last night.

The comedian also shared a touching tribute video to honor her sister. The post started with Joyce wearing a pink cap in her hospital bed, exclaiming, “wow!” when a guitarist and singer walk into her hospital room to play her a song. The video then goes on to show a few photos of Joyce when she was healthy. Griffin’s sister looks nearly unrecognizable with her long brown hair prior to her cancer battle. At the end of the video, Kathy shares a touching message to her sister.

“This is where she always wanted to be … & now she’s having a mai tai on the beach in heaven.”

People reports that in July, Griffin shaved her head to support her sister and her illness. Just like her post from today, Griffin made sure to urge fans to make a donation to the American Cancer Society.

It has been a long and controversial year already for the comedian. As The Inquisitr reported back in May, Griffin created quite the buzz after posing for a photo holding Donald Trump’s bloodied head in her hand. After the huge backlash from people across the country, Kathy was fired from her long standing New Year’s Eve hosting gig with Anderson Cooper.

Griffin later apologized for the photo but as The Inquisitr reported, she took the apology back only a few months later, saying she was no longer sorry for her actions. She went on to tell Sunrise that the whole entire thing was blown out of proportion and reminding viewers that we have more important things to deal with in this country. The comedian also pointed out that the photo caused her to lose everything.

Later in the interview, Griffin warned others to think before they speak out against the President, because Trump and his family will be on a mission to ruin your life forever.

