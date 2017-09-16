‘Alaskan Bush People’ Slammed For Being ‘Too Active’ On Social Media Amidst Ami Brown’s Worsening Condition

The Alaskan Bush People are going through a hard phase in their lives right now, as their matriarch, Ami Brown, was diagnosed with lung cancer and latest reports suggest that her condition is worsening. While the Discovery Channel documentary is currently on a hiatus to allow Ami to take plenty of rest and recover, many fans are criticizing other members of the Brown family for being “too active” on social media.

Alaskan Bush People is currently on a hiatus and many fans could not help but wonder and worry about Ami Brown’s condition. Latest updates on Ami reveal that the Brown family matriarch is already done with chemotherapy and she and the family have left the Lower 48 to temporarily reside in California.

This meant that the Brown family do not have any cameras closely following them everyday, but that does not stop them from keeping their fans updated with what’s happening in their day-to-day lives on social media. Several Alaskan Bush People fans, however, thought it was not right for several members of the Brown family, namely Bird, Gabe and Rain, to be posting too many updates on social media, especially when Ami was already in such a condition, reports Heavy.

Just another manic Monday, #stayhealthy #stayhappy #staystrong #mondaymood A post shared by Rainy B (@heroofkirrkwell) on Sep 11, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

For instance, Rain Brown often keeps her social media accounts active with photos of herself. Some fans thought that Rain should have been spending time taking care of Ami instead of taking photos of herself. The same is true with Gabe who reportedly had to delete his Instagram account after receiving too many hate messages on his posts.

Several fans, however, defended the Brown family and said that they should be allowed to live their lives despite Ami’s condition and a photo or two does not mean they are already neglecting Ami. Some fans thought that these photos were enough proof that Alaskan Bush People is fake.

For a while now, several reports have been suggesting that ABP is fake, with some even going so far as insinuating that Ami’s lung cancer diagnosis is fake. TV Overmind previously reported on proof that the show may be fake.

The publication notes that Billy and Bam Bam Brown were previously in serious trouble after lying about their residence in Alaska. Some critics also felt that the Alaskan Bush People did not really reside far from town and that the show only made it look like they have lived their lives away from civilization to gain more viewers.

Do you think the Alaskan Bush People should lessen their time on social media in relation to Ami Brown’s worsening condition?

[Featured Image by Discovery Channel]