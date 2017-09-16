‘The Walking Dead’ Seasons 1 & 2 Digital Copies Selling For $2, But For How Long?

The Walking Dead is one of the hottest commodities today for digital streaming and virtual ownership. With the most recent release of Season 7 of The Walking Dead, the digital marketplace seems to have a desire to push the show to more customers now that Season 1 and Season 2 are being offered (to own) for less than two dollars.

For those who have been a fan of The Walking Dead since the beginning, then what happens in these seasons should come as no surprise to you. But many fans of The Walking Dead like to keep ownership of the seasons so they can go back and watch them whenever they want to. That also seems to be the case here and this is your chance to pick these two seasons up for really cheap.

Although I have scoured the many different marketplaces for deals that match these two-dollar seasons of The Walking Dead, they only seem to be offered at Walmart’s online store. So now you might be wondering just how that configures into owning the digital copies for Season 1 and 2 of The Walking Dead. Well, the answer to that is simple: Walmart owns Vudu and the deal is exclusively through Walmart to be streamed on Vudu.

Now if you’re thinking that you can just bypass the Walmart option and buy these two seasons of The Walking Dead straight from Vudu, then think again. I also checked the Vudu landing pages for these two seasons of The Walking Dead and they are listed at the much higher prices.

So it seems as though if you’re a true fans of The Walking Dead and you want these two seasons at the lower price, then you need to go directly through Walmart. That includes Season 1 and Season 2 of The Walking Dead.

For those who need a little refresher as to what those seasons of The Walking Dead had in them, Season 1 was about the dreaded horizon of the walkers and the struggle for the core Atlanta group to survive, which meant learning the rules and understanding what they were and how they were killed. Season 2 of The Walking Dead was the core group fleeing from downtown Atlanta and finding safety on Herschel’s farm. I will not spoil any details for those who have not seen either season yet.

