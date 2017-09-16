Richard The Disney Grand Floridian Greeter Was Evacuated During Hurricane Irma And Could Use Your Well Wishes

There are so many different meet-and-greets that can take place at Walt Disney World, but not all of them are with characters such as Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck. Cast members at the theme park are just as much great people to meet and one of the most well-known is Richard, the greeter at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. Well, Richard Gerth also lives in the real world where he was affected by Hurricane Irma, and the Disney icon could use your thoughts.

If you’re a true Disney fan, then you’ve likely become acquainted with Richard the greeter over the years, even if you’ve never stayed at the Grand Floridian.

The 92-year-old cast member greets guests with a smile every single time they enter into the majestic lobby, and he’s more than happy to share a story or two if you ask. Well, he now needs your help and everyone simply wants the best for him after Hurricane Irma forced him from his home.

A post from Arthur Lyons in the Facebook group I’m So Disney reported that the police actually had to evacuate Richard from his home before Irma hit. He was taken to a shelter originally, but he has since been put up by Disney at the Grand Floridian Resort, with which he is obviously familiar.

According to an update from today, Richard doesn’t quite know how his home or belongings fared in the storm, as he has not yet been able to return there. So, as of Friday afternoon, the extent of the flooding or what damage his home may have is not yet known.

There have been some reports going around on Twitter that Richard lost everything in Hurricane Irma, but that is not yet confirmed.

Just heard Richard from Disney’s Grand Floridian lost everything in the Hurricane. He was at a shelter but now staying on property. pic.twitter.com/DKfwDj0aXg — Glenn Briggs (@glennwbriggs) September 15, 2017

For now, Richard Gerth is staying at the Grand Floridian and he is still continuing to work. As of this time, he will be greeting guests through Tuesday, but he has Wednesday and Thursday off this upcoming week.

There are a lot of Go Fund Me pages that have been set up in Richard’s name, but it is hard to know which are legitimate. Some have been proven fake, while people have donated to others and had the funds returned to their accounts.

Richard Gerth is one of the all-time greats and really could be considered a legend at Walt Disney World, which is why the entire internet is worried about him. Hurricane Irma uprooted the lives of many people and while some may think that being put up at the Grand Floridian is great, Richard still wants to return home. Send him your well wishes, give him your thoughts, and if you head over to the resort, be sure to tell him “hi” and talk to him for a while.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]