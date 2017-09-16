‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’: Beth Chapman, Duane Chapman’s Wife, Shocks Fans With News Of Throat Cancer Diagnosis

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans were shocked on Thursday to find out that Duane “Dog” Chapman’s wife, Beth Chapman, was diagnosed with throat cancer. The 49-year-old Dog the Bounty Hunter star reportedly exclusively supplied Radar Online with a shocking letter that emotionally reveals she has stage 2 throat cancer. Beth Chapman is best known for starring alongside husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, 64, in the couple’s long-running A&E reality TV series, Dog the Bounty Hunter.

According to Radar Online, Beth Chapman may undergo surgery “as soon as this weekend” after her doctors diagnosed her with stage 2 throat cancer two weeks ago. The cancer is reportedly blocking her breathing. Beth has said nothing on social media about her throat cancer diagnosis, but addressed Dog the Bounty Hunter fans via an “emotional letter,” according to In Touch Weekly on Friday. In the letter, Beth Chapman goes on to say that she’s been faced with challenges her entire life, both as a bounty hunter and as a mom to her four children, two daughters and one son with Duane Chapman, as well as one son from a previous marriage. But Beth shared that nothing prepared her to hear “those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer.'”

“After months of a nagging cough, a routine checkup resulted in a diagnosis of Stage 2 throat cancer. I have what is referred to as a T2 Tumor in my throat that is blocking my breathing.”

Fans grew fond of watching Duane “Dog” Chapman and Beth Chapman hunt down and arrest people who had broken their bail bonds agreements. The couple chased down criminals for eight years on the small screen from 2004 until 2012 when A&E canceled Dog the Bounty Hunter after Season 8. Other Chapman family members, including Dog’s son, Leland Chapman, Dog’s brother, Tim Chapman, and Dog’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, joined Duane and Beth once a week on A&E to chase down “actual fugitives in the Hawaiian Islands,” as noted by IMDB, and the show quickly gathered a large fanbase.

Although CMT picked up Duane and Beth Chapman for a new reality TV series called Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, after A&E dropped Dog the Bounty Hunter in 2012, the series ended after airing on CMT for three seasons from April of 2013 to August of 2015. Fans of Duane “Dog” Chapman and Beth Chapman have continued to follow the famous bounty hunters on social media, where Beth goes by @RealBethChapman and Duane goes by @OfficialDogTheBountyHunter.

Beth Chapman has been silent on social media about her recent throat cancer diagnosis, but shared a Facebook post on Thursday from one of her friends, @anita.jorgensen.39 — the same day that Radar Online exclusively broke the news of Beth’s “grim diagnosis.”

The Facebook post, that’s been liked by over 5,000 of Beth’s fans and followers, sends love, prayers, support, and strength to Beth as she battles her stage 2 throat cancer diagnosis. Beth Chapman has vowed to “fight every step of the way” as she goes through “immediate treatment” before the throat cancer progresses.

“I will fight every step of the way. My husband and children are counting on me to be there for years to come.”

Beth Chapman ended her letter by saying that the prognosis for her stage 2 throat cancer diagnosis is not yet known and will ultimately be determined by how well her surgery goes.

Duane “Dog” Chapman, bounty hunter and former bail bondsman, married current wife Beth Chapman in 2006 and spoke out about his wife’s throat cancer diagnosis on Facebook, saying “Thank you for your healing prayers and love for Beth during this difficult time.”

[Featured Image by Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images]