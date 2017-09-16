Miley Cyrus Performs “See You Again” On Its 10th Anniversary And Fans Go Wild

Miley Cyrus shied away from her pop roots for years. During her eccentric Bangerz era, she didn’t seem too keen on performing some of her hit songs. She even tried to do away with her Hannah Montana past. The “Malibu” singer is embracing her pop past once again. She put a country twist on her old classics, “See You Again” and “Party in the U.S.A.” Fans are going wild over the videos of her performances during her Live Lounge set, reports MTV News.

Miley Cyrus fans are going to love seeing this. On its 10th anniversary, Miley Cyrus performed “See you Again,” which has become a cult classic. Fans weren’t happy when the music video was never released on YouTube. Even those who aren’t fans of Miley Cyrus love this pop hit. In the song, Miley Cyrus sings the famous line, “She’s just being Miley.” She made an appearance at BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge for an exclusive outdoor concert reminiscent of her popular Backyard Sessions, something else her fans love.

She performed in an oversized Elvis t-shirt, cowboy boots, and plastic rainbow jewelry in front of her Rainbow Land Studio in Malibu, California. Miley Cyrus put a country twist on some of her classic pop songs. She performed new versions of “See You Again” and “Party in the U.S.A.” Her band played along on the piano, guitar, banjo, and violin. She also performed her latest hits “Malibu” and “Younger Now.” As required for her Live Lounge cover, Miley Cyrus chose Robert Flack’s classic ballad “The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face,” in true Miley style.

After the song ended, she choked up and said, “That was hard. It made me want to cry.”

Fans will truly enjoy Miley Cyrus’ latest performance. The video of her performing “See You Again” circulated on social media on Friday, Sept. 15. She gave a chill and laid-back vibe to her performance. Check out Miley Cyrus’ entire set below, including her interview with Clara Amfo.

She just purchased a new home in Franklin, Tennessee which is the perfect place for her to play country music. The $5.8 million home features five bedrooms, six baths, and more than 33 acres of land, reports Today. The countryside home includes a wraparound porch, a screened-in sunroom complete with an indoor swing, a stone fireplace, hardwood floors, red brick accents, and exposed sunbeams. There’s also a giant outdoor swimming pool and mini golf course in the fenced-in backyard.

The home purchase comes after Miley Cyrus announced her new album, Younger Now, will be a return to her country roots.

[Featured image by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]