Tori Roloff Shares Zach And Baby Jackson’s Best Picture To Date, Fans Clamor For Baby Number 2

Zach and Tori Roloff seem to be killing it when it comes to raising Baby Jackson. Since his birth four months ago, Baby J has pretty much proven himself to be one of the most adorable, happiest, most-loved babies in social media. As Tori shared yet another photo of her beautiful family recently, her Instagram followers gave the Little People, Big World star a pretty compelling suggestion — why not make #ZandTPartyof3 #ZandTPartyof4?

Jackson Kyle Roloff was born four months ago, and he has become arguably one of the most popular members of the reality TV family. Many Little People, Big World fans have fallen in love with Baby J due to his pleasant disposition and his tendency to be extremely affectionate towards his parents. The fact that he is cute as a button is icing on the cake, with several members of the LPBW community gushing over Jackson’s ridiculously adorable rolls.

Tori’s latest curated Instagram upload is yet another example of this. The reality TV star’s latest photo featured the two men in her life, Zach and Jackson, smiling widely at the camera. Both father and son seemed to be having a great time as they looked at the lens, with Zach playing with Baby J’s hands and Jackson looking at his mommy with the cutest expression ever.

Unsurprisingly, Tori’s latest photo has managed to get a strong positive reaction from her Instagram followers, with many remarking how perfectly happy Zach and Baby J appeared to be. Others even noted that as Jackson continues to grow, he is starting to look more and more like his dad and mom.

My heart LITERALLY can not. ???? #ZandTPartyofThree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Sep 15, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

“ADORABLE! I can sooo see the both of you in that angel!” one commenter gushed.

“Like father like son! This picture is priceless and perfect,” another commenter wrote.

So positive was the reaction from Tori’s fans that some of her social media followers called on the LPBW star to start thinking about adding another member to her family. After all, Tori and Zach seemed to be doing incredibly well with Jackson. Thus, the young couple would likely be ready for yet another baby.

“Next hashtag can be #ZachandToriPartyof4!!”

What do you think about Tori’s latest curated Instagram photo? Do you think Zach and Tori are ready to add another member to their young family? Will Jackson Roloff be a great brother to a younger sibling? Sound off in the comments below.

Little People, Big World is currently filming for its newest season, and is expected to return on TLC later this year.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]