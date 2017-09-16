‘BB19’ Spoilers: September 15 Recap, Paul Abrahamian, Christmas Abbott, And Josh Martinez Battle It Out

BB19 spoilers from the September 15 episode include the start of the final HOH Competition. Paul Abrahamian, Christmas Abbott, and Josh Martinez take center stage with these latest Big Brother 19 spoilers, as the penultimate episode of the season comes to television. Kevin Schlehuber was sent to the BB19 jury during the last episode, but CBS added another episode during the week to provide fans with additional footage. This Episode 38 recap comes from a live CBS presentation on Friday, September 15, at 8 p.m. PT/ET.

The episode picked up following the latest Eviction Ceremony, with Paul, Christmas, and Josh celebrating that they had made it to the final three this summer. Josh spoke in a Diary Room session about being the underdog this season, Christmas talked in her own Diary Room session about making it to the finale with a boot on her foot, and Paul expressed his glee in a Diary Room session about all of his plans working out this year. As many Big Brother 19 spoilers have shown this season, the trio planned this outcome a long time ago.

It was then the part of the episode where the final three would sit down to a celebratory dinner and reminisce about the entire season. This scripted and prompted interaction gave producers the opportunity to show a lot of footage that had only been seen by subscribers of the CBS live feeds. Included in those scenes was Kevin Schlehuber revealing to Matt Clines that he accepted the $25,000 bribe that allowed Paul Abrahamian to come inside the BB19 house this summer.

The BB19 spoilers that online viewers already knew about included Kevin blowing up on Matt, Raven Walton, and Alex Ow when they asked Kevin what he had said earlier to Matt. He lied about ever talking about the $25,000 and that created a lot of chaos in the backyard. Now CBS viewers finally got to see what happened in that situation and it would be a tad surprising if some didn’t view Kevin slightly different now. It could certainly have created an interesting situation for when Kevin finally arrived at the BB19 jury house.

The dinner conversation also covered all the Big Brother 19 showmances, which included Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf, Mark Jansen and Elena Davies, and Raven Walton and Matt Clines. There were also some very tight BB19 duos like Alex Ow and Jason Dent, as well as Christmas Abbott and Paul Abrahamian. There was a lot of drama as well, which was shown at length, including Josh Martinez facing off against Mark Jansen in the BB19 kitchen, leading to the pots and pans, which would become a theme of the show.

There was a lot of time during the September 15 Big Brother 19 episode to roll out promotions for the America’s Favorite Houseguest vote. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there are certainly a few fan-favorites who stand out among the rest of the BB19 cast members. Viewers and live feed subscribers get to vote in this poll, with the winner getting named America’s Favorite Houseguest and earning the $25,000 prize that comes with it.

At the end of the episode, it was finally time to get started on Part 1 of the final Head of Household Competition. Paul Abrahamian, Christmas Abbott, and Josh Martinez would all be taking part in an endurance challenge. The winner of Part 1 would advance to Part 3, while the two losers would face off in Part 2 for the chance to take the other spot. Those two winners will play out Part 3 during the September 20 season finale. Only a small part of the final HOH Competition got shown before the credits rolled.

That brings an end to the September 15 Big Brother 19 recap, but not to the BB19 spoilers that have been revealed over the past 24 hours. Over the next few days, a lot is going to come out on the live feeds, including which direction the final three houseguests want that final Head of Household Competition to go as well as the results of the first two competitions. The next round of Big Brother 19 spoilers will set the stage for who gets to take those two seats during the season finale and place their fates in the hands of the BB19 jury.

