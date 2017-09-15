‘LPBW’ Audrey Roloff Is Severely Lacking Sleep, Reveals That She Only Slept 7 Hours In 6 Days

Audrey Roloff is now fully experiencing the life of a mother. Over the past few months, Audrey made it a point to express how excited she was about the arrival of her baby daughter. Since Ember Jean Roloff was born last Sunday, however, it appears that the Little People, Big World star has gotten a huge reality check. Updating her Instagram followers late Friday, Audrey revealed that she has been lacking sleep since Ember was born.
In a post on her Instagram Story, Audrey revealed that she has only had seven hours of sleep since Ember was born. Considering that Ember was born six days ago, that translates to seven hours in six days, or less than an hour every day. Audrey shared this information with her social media followers through a photo showing herself looking tired and quite haggard. Auj described her predicament in her Instagram Story’s caption.
“I just did the math. I’ve slept a total of seven hours since Ember was born. That’s seven hours in six days. Yikes.”
Audrey also shared a particularly intimate detail about her breastfeeding habits, assuring her fans that she is using ice for her breasts. Using ice packs is a popular way for relieving pain when breastfeeding, as the constant feeding of babies could be quite painful for the mother, according to How Stuff Works. Considering that Ember’s entire sustenance pretty much depends on how well Auj can breastfeed her, it’s quite admirable that the reality TV star is doing all she can in order to make sure that her baby girl is getting everything that she needs.
Audrey and husband Jeremy Roloff have taken their fans on a wild ride over the past few months. After what seemed like a perfect pregnancy, LPBW fans immediately became concerned when Audrey went significantly past her due date. Auj almost reached 42 weeks before giving birth, which managed to get the reality TV star’s supporters even more concerned.
Fortunately, it turned out that Ember Jean Roloff was just taking her time. Last Sunday, the youngest member of the Roloff family entered the world, much to the LPBW community’s relief. Since Ember’s arrival, members of the Roloff family have gushed over her, with grandpa Matt gushing about her arrival and grandma Amy expressing her excitement at having a granddaughter. Even fellow in-law Tori Roloff expressed how much her family loves Ember.
Overall, it seems like the difficulties of motherhood are starting to become very real for Audrey Roloff. The reality TV star has always made it a point to keep everything under control, but for now, she is treading through uncharted waters. Audrey Roloff might be lacking sleep right now, but there’s a very good chance that things are just getting started.
