Brad Pitt Excited About New Romance After Angelina Jolie Split: Who Is He Dating?

Brad Pitt is finally ready to move on from his split with Angelina Jolie, hoping that the love of his life is right around the corner, it has been alleged.

It’s been months of arrangements with therapists and divorce lawyers that have kept Brad Pitt occupied from even thinking about finding himself a new girlfriend, but as things have started to smooth themselves out, the actor wants to find happiness again.

Reports claim that Brad Pitt’s main focus over the last couple of months was to mend his friendship with Angelina Jolie, who infamously filed for divorce last September over what seemed to have been Pitt’s battle with alcohol.

Brad would go on to admit to GQ magazine that his alcohol addiction was so out of hand, it actually worsened the longer he had been with Angelina, and the fact that the Hollywood star even puts up with his behavior surprised him.

The breakup is something that Brad Pitt knows had a lot to do with his alcohol problem, and though he told the magazine it’s now under control with the help of a therapist, a reconciliation seems out of the question.

And that’s fine with both of them.

Sources say that Angelina and Brad Pitt are on much better terms these days, even sharing custodial rights over their six children, which was the most important thing for the both of them.

Announcing: Brad Pitt in America's National Parks for the summer issue of GQ Style. Link in bio to see all 3 covers. [???? @ryanmcginleystudios] A post shared by GQ Style (@gqstyle) on May 2, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

Now, however, Brad Pitt is beginning to find himself again, making it known he wants to be in a relationship again.

Hollywood Life shares that Brad is extremely excited for the future. He’s not rushing into anything, but he also wouldn’t refuse the idea of meeting someone and seeing where things take them.

It’s been a year since Angie’s divorce filing, and throughout that time, Pitt has had to find himself again to not only get his life back in control but also to work on being a better father to his children and a friend to Jolie.

From the look of things, Brad Pitt seems to have mastered both qualities and skills enough for him to now try his luck in the dating department again.

Do you think Brad Pitt will find love again soon?

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]