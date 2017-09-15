Erick Rowan Reveals New Mask, Possible Hint At New Character

Erick Rowan has certainly been a WWE talent who has been thrown around in different places since his main roster debut with the Wyatt Family. Although his affiliation with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper was a very good spot for him to be in, the decision to split the group was probably affected Rowan more than the other Family members.

When the stable first split, Luke Harper received some mild success by feuding with Dolph Ziggler, and Harper even won the Intercontinental Championship. Rowan, however, went the babyface route, feuding with the Big Show. The two giants managed to add an additional stipulation at the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view, competing in a stairs match. This feud did not do anything to increase Rowan’s value, as he was on the losing end more often than not.

After failing to have a successful singles push, Rowan reunited with Bray Wyatt on SmackDown Live, once again as more of a crony. This reunion did not last long, and Rowan made an attempt at another singles push without much direction. While he engaged in a feud again with his former partner, Luke Harper, the roles were reversed, as Harper was the babyface, and Rowan was the heel. Rowan even tried to refresh his character by debuting a new, more bizarre-looking mask.

For a number of weeks, both Rowan and Harper have been left out of television programming, with no direction to go with their characters. Harper received a very mild push as a babyface, feuding with Bray Wyatt and receiving a great deal of support from the fans. He even had an opportunity to become WWE Champion, competing in a No. 1 contenders match on SmackDown Live. However, this push was abruptly halted, with no explanation why.

For Harper, it appears as if he is making a tease of debuting a different twist to his character, making a more of a clown-type persona. This was briefly attempted before but did not gain enough steam to keep going. Rowan also recently teased a possibility of where his character is going, stating, “Sometimes a shadow emerges from darkness, quite different than one might expect.”

Who doesn't want to be a clown? pic.twitter.com/PVZOaJTfpI — Erick Rowan (@ERICKROWAN) September 11, 2017

Rowan has been absent from television since competing in the July 4 Independence Day battle royal. His last televised singles bout was losing to Harper at the Backlash pay-per-view in May.

