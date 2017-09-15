‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Cheated On Javi Marroquin With Which Of His Female Friends?

Kailyn Lowry proclaimed that she cheated on her former husband, Javi Marroquin, during filming on the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, and according to a new report, her mystery mistress may have just been revealed.

Although Kailyn Lowry is staying silent about her affair, a new report claims the woman who came between the Teen Mom 2 star may have been Javi Marroquin’s former friend, Gigi Hanna.

In a sneak peek clip of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, which premieres next month on WEtv, Kailyn Lowry is seen yelling at her husband and admitting that she “slept” with his “best friend.” Meanwhile, Javi Marroquin stood in shock at his wife’s revelation.

As fans may recall, Kailyn Lowry announced her marriage to Javi Marroquin was over in May of last year. Months later, Gigi Hanna, a hairstylist, is being dragged into the couple’s ongoing drama, which will soon be documented on the WEtv reality series.

“All Javi’s friends are saying it was their friend Gigi that Kailyn cheated on him with,” an insider told Hollywood Life on September 15.

According to the report, Javi Marroquin’s such a nice guy that he won’t bring up the issue. However, as the source pointed out, it is “pretty obvious” that Gigi Hanna was the one Kailyn Lowry was referring to in the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars sneak peek.

A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Sep 9, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed son Lincoln, now three, the following year. Then, in 2016, just months before Lowry conceived her third child with Chris Lopez, their marriage came to an end.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

In other Kailyn Lowry news, the longtime reality star recently welcomed her third child, a baby boy, with her former boyfriend, Chris Lopez, who she split from shortly after learning she was pregnant at the end of last year.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin, and their co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]