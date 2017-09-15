Is Kim Kardashian The Newest ‘American Idol’ Judge?

Kim Kardashian first helped catapult her entire family into superstardom as the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, then branched out to launch several beauty and fashion businesses. Now, there are rumblings that Kim Kardashian may be moving on to her biggest gig ever.

Radar Online alleges that as the producers of American Idol scramble to secure judges for the upcoming reboot, Kim’s name has been added the potential pot. American Idol producers have already brought on Katy Perry for the reboot, which will air on ABC, but they’re having a hard time finding the other two judges to round out the panel.

Per the source, Ryan Seacrest, who has worked with Kim for many years, is reportedly gunning for her to be brought on to help bolster ratings for the show. Ryan Seacrest, who rose to fame as the host during the original run of American Idol and will be returning to host the reboot, is also an executive producer of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, so he’s formed a working relationship with her.

“While producers have been looking at Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and other people within the music business, Ryan thinks the show should hire Kim,” who he considers a friend and has worked with for years as executive producer of KUWTK.”

My @KKWBEAUTY Crème Contour and Highlight Kits sold out but luckily my friends over at @LuMeeCase snagged a few and are willing to share???? Check out their page to see how you can win one. They’re also giving my followers a discount at LuMee.com this weekend. Use code “BEAUTY” for 20% off the LuMee Destination Collection which includes my blush case! #lumeecollab A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 7, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

The source acknowledges that Kim Kardashian doesn’t have any musical talent or experience but says that Ryan Seacrest believes that her massive social media presence could be beneficial to the show.

LOL A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 29, 2017 at 11:07pm PDT

“Promotion and social media are now just as important to being a successful artist as singing, and no one knows that world better than his pal Kim,” said a source.”People might moan at first that she doesn’t have experience with music but they did the same thing when Heidi Klum joined the panel at America’s Got Talent.”

What do you think about Kim Kardashian being a potential American Idol judge? Would you watch if she was on the judging panel? Do you think she’s qualified to judge a singing competition? You can sound off in the comment section below.

[Featured Image By Theo Wargo/Getty Images]