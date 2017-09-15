Jelena Pajic, a 30-year-old woman from San Jose, California, left home on what she said was a camping trip by herself on August 14 — and she has not been seen or heard from since. Now police as well as her friends and family fear for her safety and are hoping the public can help locate the missing woman, according to a report in The San Jose Mercury News newspaper.

Dylan Park, who describes himself as an “old friend” of Pajic, took to his Twitter account to seek help in looking for the missing woman, who graduated from San Jose State University in 2012 according to her LinkedIn page. But Park also posted, cryptically, “Just found out that 5 women w the same features as Jelena have been reported missing in the Santa Cruz mountains since July.”

But Park’s troubling claim could not be immediately verified. A 19-year-old woman, Sienna Daven-Thomas, went missing in Santa Cruz county in early June, but she was found alive and safe within about a week.

Pajic reportedly often hiked and camped in areas throughout the Santa Cruz Mountains as well as along the northern California Coast and the Big Sur area. When she departed on what she said was a camping trip by herself on August 14, she did not reveal her destination to her family, saying only that she was headed somewhere “pretty.”.

Pajic is described by police as five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds. Her hair and eyes are both brown in color. She is known to drive a 2012 Mercedes-Benz C250 vehicle with the California license plate number 76YH248.

According to her LinkedIn biography, Pajic is employed as a contract close-out specialist at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California, about 15 miles — or a 20-minute drive — north of San Jose, in the heart of the high-tech Silicon Valley region.

She also served as an intern in a local Superior Court, where her co-workers appeared to think highly of her, one saying, “Jelena is a detailed-orientated young professional who is well spoken, organized, and eager to create an optimal working environment….She is a joy to be around at work and brings good ideas and suggestions to the office,” according to a LinkedIn posting.

San Jose Police spokesperson Sergeant. Albert Morales said that his department currently has no reason to suspect foul play, but that the woman suddenly dropped all contact with her friends and family, leading to the fears for her well-being. Pajic originally resided in Saratoga, California.

