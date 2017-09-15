Floyd Mayweather Defends President Trump’s Infamous Groping Comments

Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather ignited controversy during his recent appearance on Hollywood Unlocked, espousing support for President Donald Trump’s infamous “locker-room talk” comments made during the 2016 presidential campaign. The comment quickly drew furious backlash across popular social media channels and comes only days after the boxer made similarly inflammatory statements regarding his girlfriends.

Mayweather, who served a prison sentence in 2011 after pleading guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend in 2010, is still coasting off the public ire he drew after claiming he had seven girlfriends because having only one “is too close to having none.” The boxer seemed undeterred by his critics, however, and said that President Trump was “speak[ing] like a real man spoke” when he made his own controversial comments.

The infamous remarks made by President Trump led him to issue an apology after it was publicly revealed he groped women without their consent.

Mayweather, whose recent blockbuster-bout with Connor McGregor drew tremendous media coverage and generated over $55 million, likened Trump’s comments to the way that “real men” speak and interact with one another, a defense similar to the president’s “locker-room talk” excuse he made after his comments went public.

“He speak like a real man spoke. Real men speak like, ‘Man, she had a fat a**? I had to grab that fat a**. Right?'” Mayweather said during his Hollywood Unlocked appearance.

“So he talking locker room talk,” the boxer went on to say.

Mayweather has a public history with the 45th president, having drawn criticism in the past for attending President Trump’s inauguration. President Trump and his wife, Melania, even attended Mayweather’s famous fight with Manny Pacquiao in 2015, where they publicly cheered for the undefeated boxing champ.

“I just wanted to say I did it one time in my life,” Mayweather told Yahoo Sports when explaining why he decided to attend the inauguration.

“I didn’t matter who the president was,” he said, later noting that he wouldn’t describe President Trump as a “friend.”

“If y’all didn’t want the man in the White House, y’all should have voted the other way,” Mayweather said toward the end of his appearance. “He did what he had to do, and he got there.”

[Featured Image by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images]