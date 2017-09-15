Nicki Minaj: Nas Wants To Be Better Boyfriend Than Drake, Couple Confirm Relationship

Nicki Minaj is head over heels in love with Nas, and the rapper certainly has a way of showing his affection to the 34-year-old.

Hollywood Life reveals that the “Hate Me Now” hitmaker can get quite jealous when Nicki Minaj hangs out other men in the industry, particularly the likes of Drake.

While it now seems as if Nicki Minaj and Nas are officially dating, sources said that the 44-year-old would want to have his girlfriend all to himself at all times if he could because he doesn’t like seeing her around other guys.

The rapper is very affectionate, according to Hollywood Life.

Just recently, Nicki Minaj was spotted hanging out with her longtime pal, Drake, which seemed to have struck a nerve with Nas, who felt the need to splash thousands of dollars on a diamond watch for the self-proclaimed Queen of Rap.

The source believes that Nas wants to prove to Nicki Minaj that he’s the best man out there, and if it means he has to splash a fortune on her to prove it, he is willing to do it.

According to recent reports, Nicki Minaj and her beau have been seeing one another since April, with the female rapper admitting to Ellen Degeneres earlier this year that she had enjoyed several sleepovers at her man’s home.

This is Nicki Minaj’s first relationship since calling it quits with Meek Mill back in December, with whom she shared a two-year relationship.

The legend himself… #EscobarSeason A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 14, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Nicki Minaj had been keeping her romance with Nas away from social media in recent months, but insiders affirm that they are definitely dating, and there’s just no need for either of them to flaunt their love for one another on social media.

Nicki Minaj celebrated Nas’ 44th birthday in New York earlier this week, where the twosome was seen kissing and hugging. It was the first time the couple had locked lips in public, confirming what fans had already known for months; they are, indeed, together.

I attended the #HandInHand benefit last night in #Balmain & #Alaia 44 million dollars raised in one hour. Thank you to everyone who called in. ♥️ A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

News of Nicki Minaj’s growing love for her man comes just weeks after reports claimed the female rapper is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming album.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Hand in Hand/Getty Images]