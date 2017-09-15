Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex-Wife, Michelle Rounds, Dead At 46 After Apparent Suicide

After a long battle with mental illness, Rosie O’Donnell confirmed today that her ex-wife, Michelle Rounds, has tragically taken her own life. According to TMZ, the 46-year-old committed suicide on Monday at her home. When Rosie heard the news, she sent her heartfelt condolences to the family and wanted to shed light on an issue that has deeply troubled so many Americans.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child.”

Rosie and Michelle wed in 2012 at a private ceremony in New York, according to an E! report during the time. The publication further revealed that the pair were forced to move their big day up after learning that Michelle would need to undergo surgery for desmoid tumors, which are rare and life-threatening.

In 2015, People reported that Rosie filed for divorce, ending the couple’s three-year marriage. According to documents obtained by the magazine, Rosie stated that the couple chose to call it quits after “an irretrievably broken relationship.” This was also around the same time that the comedian left The View to be home with her children and focus on the family. It was the 55-year-old’s second marriage, with the first having been to Kelli Carpenter.

Rounds and O’Donnell have one daughter, Dakota, together. The couple adopted her shortly after tying the knot. HuffPost reported that following a showdown in court in 2015, it was agreed that the couple would share custody of their daughter.

Sadly, this was not the first time that Michelle tried to take her own life. In 2015, Michelle overdosed on pills and was threatening to end her life, according to TMZ. The publication added that Rosie learned of Michelle’s plan and called her to try and talk her out of it. While she was on the phone with Rounds, she had someone else call 911 and they were able to get to Michelle before she harmed herself.

A post shared by Rosie ODonnell (@rosie) on May 6, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

In a statement to TMZ, Michelle’s mother took her own tragedy as an opportunity to get help for others who are suffering with inner demons.

“If anyone would like to give to the National Suicide Prevention it would also be greatly appreciated. There are so many out there in this world that have demons that they think suicide is the only way out,” Michelle’s mother said.

Digital Spy also notes that the 46-year-old’s family has requested donations to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline in Michelle’s name, in lieu of flowers.

On her social media pages, O’Donnell has yet to post a photo or any further details on this tragedy.

[Featured Image by Noam Galai/Getty Images]