Jamie Lee Curtis To Star In What Could Be The Final ‘Halloween’ Film In Horror Franchise’s History

Jamie Lee Curtis will be returning for what could be the final Halloween film, reprising her star-making role as Laurie Strode almost 40 years to the date the iconic horror franchise kicked off.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the news was announced in two separate tweets earlier on Friday, with Blumhouse Productions confirming Curtis’ participation and a premiere date of October 19, 2018, and Jamie Lee saying that she’s “headed back to Haddonfield one last time,” standing on the same porch, wearing the same clothes, and having the same issues with the Halloween franchise’s long-running villain, Michael Myers.

As further noted, the final Halloween film is being co-written by longtime collaborators David Gordon Green and Danny McBride, who had most notably worked together in films such as the 2008 comedy Pineapple Express. Green and McBride will also be executive producing alongside John Carpenter, who directed the original film from 1978 and co-created the Halloween franchise. Production is handled by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions, Miramax, and Trancas, while Universal will be distributing the film worldwide.

Although Jamie Lee Curtis’ participation in the supposed final Halloween film is the big news of the day, the October 19, 2018 premiere date was previously confirmed by Carpenter, who expressed excitement over the new project in an earlier statement quoted by the Hollywood Reporter.

“David and Danny both came to my office recently with Jason Blum and shared their vision for the new movie and … WOW. They get it. I think you’re gonna dig it. They blew me away. I might even do the music. Maybe. It could be kind of cool. And you’ll get to see it in theaters on October 19th, 2018.”

Since the 1978 original where she played teenager Laurie Strode, Curtis has reprised the role in three other Halloween films – Halloween II (1981), which continued right where the first film left off, and Halloween H2O: 20 Years Later(1998) and Halloween: Resurrection (2002), where she played an adult version of Laurie, still being tormented by Michael Myers two decades after the events of the original film. What’s interesting, however, is the fact that the Laurie character was killed off early on in Halloween: Resurrection, as recalled in a report from Paste.

According to Paste, the most likely premise would be Laurie Strode once again revealing that she faked her death, just like she did after the events of Halloween II. This had essentially retconned the events of the three sequels immediately preceding H20: 20 Years Later, but the publication added that Myers himself is another example of a character from the franchise who’s previously been thought to be dead, only for viewers to find out in the next film that he’s still alive after all.

What are your expectations for Jamie Lee Curtis, as she prepares to play Laurie one last time in the new Halloween film? Are there any other characters from previous Halloween iterations you'd like to see in next year's final installment?

