Rob Kardashian Reportedly Regrets Blac Chyna Romance, Fears Dream Is Still In Danger

Rob Kardashian has learned that getting with Blac Chyna was the biggest mistake of his life, aside from getting a beautiful child out of the relationship, it has been claimed.

Multiple sources suggest that Rob Kardashian is disgusted with the way Chyna has been behaving lately, particularly when it concerns their daughter, Dream.

TMZ reported earlier this week that a CPS investigation was put in place because the former stripper had allegedly left her daughter at home while partying with friends at a nearby nightclub, sparking endless concerns for the child’s well-being.

Rob Kardashian was livid because he cherishes the time he spends with Dream, so had it been the case that Blac could not look after the little girl, she should have given her to the reality star instead, even if it had just been for the night.

Rob Kardashian believes that his ex-girlfriend is reckless and unfit to look after Dream, according to a Hollywood Life insider. The source adds that their daughter should be in a loving environment, surrounded by people that will care for her at all times.

The more that Dream stays at Blac’s home, the more agitated Rob Kardashian is beginning to get, a source adds, stressing that he’s furious because he has already agreed to pay his baby mama $20,000 in monthly child support payments.

If she’s going to receive that hefty amount every single month, Rob Kardashian wants the assurance that his daughter is looked after and not left at home while her mother allegedly goes out and parties with her friends.

???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Sep 12, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

Hollywood Life claims that Rob Kardashian understands he made the biggest mistake of his life by getting with Chyna.

Rob Kardashian knows he should’ve listened to his family when they told him to keep his distance but he has accepted his mistake and will have no other choice but to live with the fact that Blac will always be in his life.

When u boss ass fuck without no worries ????!!! #DM A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Sep 14, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

At this point, Rob Kardashian wants the mother of his child to be nothing more than a good parent to Dream, but even that seems to be a challenge for the former exotic dancer.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]