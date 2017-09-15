WWE Rumors: Major ‘SmackDown Live’ Star Turning Babyface Soon

Since returning to SmackDown Live, The Bulgarian Brute hasn’t found much success. His first rivalry upon his return was with John Cena, but he lost their match at WWE Battleground. Afterward, he entered into a new feud with Randy Orton but was defeated by The Viper in 10 seconds at WWE SummerSlam. He’s been absent from WWE television over the past few weeks to visit Bulgarian and regain his competitive edge. It’s been a tough month for Rusev, but some big creative plans are coming for him that may change his fortune.

In the aftermath of WWE SummerSlam, there’s been some speculation about Rusev undergoing some huge character changes on SmackDown Live. It’s been rumored that a major babyface turn could be in the works for The Bulgarian Brute to freshen up his character and get him some new matchups. Apparently, there is a lot of faith from WWE officials that Rusev has the charisma and skills in the ring to get over as a babyface.

Earlier this year, the powers that be were considering a main event push for Rusev. He has been the United States Championship for two long reigns and feuded with many top guys in the company. On paper, Rusev would thrive as a main event talent, especially on SmackDown Live. However, WWE officials seem to think he’d be better suited as a babyface considering he’s worked as a heel over the past three years of his career.

With him back on WWE television as of this week, his creative plans seem to be avenging the embarrassing loss he took from Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam. Their feud should continue into WWE Hell in a Cell, but it’s unclear how the powers that be are planning to get the fans on Rusev’s side over the coming weeks.

The rivalry with Orton provides him with some opportunities to avenge his loss and get some big wins over the coming weeks. Once Rusev can get the ball rolling, the powers that be can find ways to build sympathy, especially if he begins to feud with someone like Baron Corbin or is given a WWE Title shot against Jinder Mahal later this year. The trick will be to see what works, and the feud with Orton can try a couple of things.

If his booking hits the right notes, the WWE Universe will naturally turn Rusev eventually. That’s how a lot of organic babyface turns happen for heels. The fans know how good Rusev has been, but they need a good reason to cheer for him. WWE officials can always have Lana on his arm, which could help him. However, a face turn that is all his own would be more effective in helping him reach the next level of the WWE ladder.

