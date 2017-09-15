A Cleveland woman is making headlines this week after reportedly stabbing her boyfriend multiple times in a fit of rage early Tuesday morning. The catalyst of her anger? As Cleveland.com reported, the unidentified woman says that she found her boyfriend naked and on top of her 12-year-old daughter, prompting her to reach for her pocketknife and repeatedly stab the 31-year-old-man.

After she stabbed her boyfriend repeatedly (reportedly six times, including five times in the chest and once in the head), the enraged Ohio woman ran outside screaming for help, then called police at approximately 2:30 a.m. to report that “her boyfriend tried touching her daughter and she stabbed him.”

The Ohio woman’s boyfriend has a different version of what led to his being stabbed. He reportedly told law enforcement that he believed he’d been the victim of his girlfriend’s violent stabbing attack because she was upset that her 12-year-old daughter “had feelings for him.” According to police, the stabbing victim has refused to comment further regarding what happened.

The woman and her daughter, however, claim that the 31-year-old boyfriend was the aggressor. When speaking to investigators, the 12-year-old involved told police that her mother’s boyfriend had began touching her under her clothing before taking off her pants and then his clothing. The pre-teen claims that the as-yet unidentified man sexually assaulted her after saying “this is what it is like in the real world when you have a boyfriend.”

The Ohio mother was on her way to bed before walking in on the scene of the alleged sexual assault while her boyfriend was still naked and on top of her child, resulting in him being stabbed multiple times as the woman attempted to protect her child.

“In a fit of rage, (she) grabbed her pocket knife and attacked him.”

After the boyfriend was stabbed, he and the woman got into a violent physical altercation as the pair fought over the pocketknife. According to the police report in the case, the boyfriend grabbed the woman by her neck and threw her against the wall. After the woman locked him outside, he reportedly also kicked in her front door.

The woman and her daughter were both reportedly injured in the struggle for the knife, with each suffering cuts to their hands.

No arrests have yet been made in the case, and none of the individuals involved have been publicly identified. However, Cleveland police say they are treating the case as a potential sexual assault, and the 12-year-old daughter submitted to a sexual assault exam at a MetroHealth as part of the ongoing investigation.

Despite being stabbed six times, the Ohio woman’s boyfriend is expected to make a full recovery after being treated at MetroHealth.

