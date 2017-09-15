‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Who Is America’s Favorite Houseguest, Will Viewers Be Shocked?

Big Brother 19 spoilers about who will be crowned as America’s Favorite Houseguest this summer have been part of the conversation on social media for months. Paul Abrahamian had been called a fan favorite when he returned from his run on Big Brother 18. This gave Paul an early edge when it came to popularity, which was likely the main reason that he was awarded the first “temptation” of the season. It gave Paul safety from the first three evictions, allowing him to start creating a web of alliances in the BB19 house.

Support for Paul Abrahamian shifted a bit as the season went on, especially as viewers started to see more of the Big Brother 19 cast. There were several other houseguests who started rising in popularity, with Jessica Graf, Kevin Schlehuber, and even Alex Ow receiving a lot of support in online polls. When Cody Nickson returned to the BB19 house following his first eviction, he too started to gain more fans in those polls. Now, as the jury gets prepared to announce the Big Brother 19 winner, there may be a clear favorite to become America’s Favorite Houseguest.

A new popularity poll has been posted by fan site Big Brother Network, where, in a landslide vote for Week 11, Cody Nickson has received 41.57 percent of the vote. The second most popular houseguest in the poll is Kevin Schlehuber at 16.62 percent, followed by Paul Abrahamian at 16.31 percent. Remaining houseguests Christmas Abbott (2.87 percent) and Josh Martinez (6.58 percent) don’t appear to have enough support to win the $25,000 prize that comes with getting named America’s Favorite Houseguest.

It’s up to you to decide #AmericasFavoriteHouseguest! Vote for the #BB19 HG you think deserves to win $25,000: https://t.co/gx9ypIO7TU pic.twitter.com/k8DOVfD7Pg — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 14, 2017

There is also a daily poll conducted by fan site Joker’s Updates that shines additional light on these potential Big Brother 19 spoilers. Rather than simply voting on their favorite houseguest, fans get to rate all 17 houseguests who have taken part in this season. In the latest results from September 15, Cody Nickson continues to be the most likely candidate to win America’s Favorite Houseguest, while Raven Walton remains at the bottom of the poll. Those two results have been the same for last 22 straight days. That’s saying something.

While these Big Brother 19 spoilers definitely point to an online movement to have Cody Nickson named as America’s Favorite Houseguest, it is important to point out that CBS also has a lot of viewers who don’t look for additional information about the show. Many viewers will have their opinions crafted by what production displays in the episodes and that is typically a “fun” Paul Abrahamian who has a reason for lying to each soon-to-be member of the BB19 jury.

Will the end result of the voting for America’s Favorite Houseguest mirror these online polls? Or does Paul have a chance to overcome these Big Brother 19 spoilers, possibly getting named the $500,000 winner and the $25,000 winner?

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS]