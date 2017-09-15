Sometimes fans can get really protective about their favorite pairings. Suits actor Patrick J. Adams was subjected to this kind of storm when he posted a photo with co-star Meghan Markle that enraged supporters of Markle and her boyfriend, Prince Harry.

Adams plays Suits Mike Ross, who is the love interest of Markle’s Rachel Zane. Since the first season of the hit legal drama Mike and Rachel has had an intense relationship, which is one of the primary points of interest of the show. Before Prince Harry even came into the picture, Adams and Markle have maintained a closeness on and off set.

Speaking to ET Online, the 36-year-old actor revealed that he and Markle have been “such good friends for years now” and that he’s happy for her and Prince Harry.

However, there’s a downside to being super close to Prince Harry’s girlfriend and rumored fiancée. That is, he can’t be open about their friendship on social media anymore.

In August, Patrick J. Adams shared a photo of him and Meghan Markle, in which the latter planted a sweet kiss on his cheek. It was captioned “Ross and Rachel – the next generation,” alluding to David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston’s iconic coupling in the sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. The photo was quickly deleted. And then later, his account vanished completely.

He now revealed to Esquire the reason why he deactivated his Instagram account after that incident. It was because he received so much heat from fans for posting the photo.

“I posted this old photo I had found of Meghan and I on set. I went to bed, and woke up in the morning and realized ‘Oh, yeah. I live in a world where you can’t post things about Meghan.'”

He narrated that people shared his post multiple times and many thought it was a recent photo of them, stirring a controversy. Adams, who is married to Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario, shared that it was simply “an innocent moment of sentimentality” which he never thought would get blown out of proportion.

Confused, Adams explained that he and Markle are like brother and sister and there was nothing “lurid” about the photo.

Will Mike and Rachel have their happily ever after? A post shared by suits_usa (@suits_usa) on Aug 18, 2015 at 8:49am PDT

Meghan Markle herself has made adjustments to her social media presence as a consequence of her relationship with Prince Harry. The 36-year-old actress hasn’t posted anything recent on Instagram, her latest post is dated April 8 during which she announced she was pulling the plug from her lifestyle blog The Tig.

A source, however, told People that the decision to shut down the site was not related to her romance with the prince. The source said that while The Tig was a “labor of love for Meghan” it was a full-time job and at that time she wanted to focus on filming Suits and being in the field for her charity work.

Meanwhile, Suits Season 7 has aired its midseason finale and is expected to return later this year.

[Featured Image by Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images]