‘Hajimete No Gal’ Season 2 Release Date: ‘My First Girlfriend Is A Gal’ OVA Coming Soon In Volume 5 Manga

Any rumor about the Hajimete no Gal Season 2 release date is desired by fans of the ecchi anime, but the good news is that it’s been confirmed there will be at least one more episode before the long wait for My First Girlfriend Is A Gal Season 2. Junichi and Yukana Yame will be returning in an upcoming Hajimete no Gal OVA episode. Plus, reading the My First Girlfriend Is A Gal manga should provide plenty of extras for fans of the anime.

Hajimete no Gal Manga Compared To The Anime

The Hajimete no Gal manga series (or Hajimete no Gyaru) is created by Meguru Ueno and it’s been serialized in Monthly Shonen Ace since November of 2015. On the 26th day of each month, one or two chapters are released. Volume 4 was released on June 26, 2017, in Japan while Hajimete no Gal Volume 5 is scheduled to be released in December of 2017. As of this article’s publishing, there is not an official English translation of the manga, but there are multiple fan sites available.

Many fans of the manga have noted how different the anime adaptation is from the source material. The manga starts out by focusing on the odd couple romance between an ordinary guy and a “gyaru girl” (young ladies who are fashion and peer-conscious). The romantic progression between Junichi and Yukana was given many chapters in the manga before the other female characters were even introduced. On the other hand, the anime did not give these characters a chance to develop before hurriedly introducing the harem in order to fulfill the anime’s role as an ecchi comedy. For example, Nene’s nude rampage was in Episode 5 of the anime, while this event did not occur until chapter 30 of the manga, which is in volume 3.

Unfortunately, this means the anime has already caught up with the manga source material, despite only being 10 episodes instead of 12 or 13 episodes. If anything, the anime is actually slightly ahead storywise. The beach/hot springs story may have seemed like a filler, fan service episode, but chapter 40 of the manga has the characters discussing taking this beach trip in the future. The fight with Yukana’s friend, Dai Mitarai, has also not occurred in the manga yet.

Hajimete no Gal OVA And Blu-Ray Release Date

The first volume of the My First Girlfriend Is A Gal Blu-Ray and DVD box sets will be released on September 27, 2017. They will include the first two episodes of the anime series. The Blu-ray limited edition will be 7,600 yen and the DVD limited edition will cost 6,600 yen.

According to Manga Tokyo, the first volume will include an original manga drawn by mangaka Meguru called Hajimete no Koushiki Usui Hon. The cutscene illustrations contained in the anime episodes will also be included on special cards.

Studio NAZ has officially confirmed that they will be releasing a My First Girlfriend Is A Gal OVA episode on December 26, 2017. According to Anime News Network, the OVA episode will come with Hajimete no Gal Volume 5 of the manga. The story will be an anime original and will focus on the school cultural festival.

My First Girlfriend Is A Gal Season 2 Release Date

As of this publishing, anime production company NAZ has not announced anything official about the My First Girlfriend Is A Gal Season 2 release date, although this article will be updated as soon as the anime sequel’s premiere is confirmed. However, there can be reasonable speculation about when, or if, the Hajimete no Gal Season 2 air date may occur.

There’s a rumor being spread that the Hajimete no Gal Season 2 release date is set for July 9, 2018, but so far, this information has not been confirmed by an official announcement and is likely false. What has been confirmed is that director Hiroyuki Furuya (My Wife Is The Student Council President, Sin Strange Plus) has left studio NAZ to form a new company called Magia Doraglier, which will definitely change the tone of the anime if the second season is ever produced.

It could be argued that Hajimete no Gal Season 2 could be created without relying on the manga. The ending of Hajimete no Gal Episode 10 roughly correlates with the story of chapter 37. In both the anime and manga, Junichi truly confesses his love while prostrated and Yukana surprises him with a real kiss.

The anime provided a solid ending but it still raises even more questions. Will audiences ever find out Yukana’s reasons for why she likes Junichi or why she “believes in him” so much? Anime fans will just have to wait until the My First Girlfriend Is A Gal Season 2 release date to find out.

[Image by Studio NAZ/Hajimete no Gal]