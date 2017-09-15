Is Michael Strahan Leaving ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’? Report Addresses Rumor

Is Michael Strahan leaving ABC’s Good Morning America? A tabloid is claiming that Kelly Ripa’s former co-host on Live is leaving after just one short year on the morning news program. The reasons are apparently due to Strahan not fitting in with the GMA cast and not bringing in a key demographic that the network wants.

Michael Strahan has been on Good Morning America a year now and is settled into his job. By all appearances on the show, he has a great rapport with his colleagues and has proven to be a great addition to the cast. According to OK! magazine, Strahan isn’t clicking with the other anchors and has failed to bring in the younger viewing audience that ABC is targeting. A source alleges that an “exit strategy” is being planned out for him.

Gossip Cop revealed in its report that OK!‘s report is baseless and it’s untrue that Michael Strahan is leaving Good Morning America. Network executives are reportedly pleased with Strahan and his performance on the show. There are no tense situations on the set with Strahan and the other anchors. An insider close to Michael explains that the rumor his contract not being renewed is false and is a “valued member” of the GMA team.

OK! reported earlier this year that Michael Strahan’s job was “at risk” and that studio executives were having “second thoughts” about putting him on GMA. Gossip Cop also set the record straight on those claims, deeming them untrue with information coming from dubious sources.

Various rumors about Michael Strahan and his relationships with others on the GMA set have been corrected. Strahan has been in the headlines for getting special treatment at the studio or being difficult to get along with to some degree, but all of those reports have been debunked. Since the uproar over him leaving Live last summer erupted, Michael has been a target of tabloid gossip. The sudden announcement was nothing short of a shock to Kelly Ripa. Strahan was inadvertently seen to be as guilty as the network for betraying her with the blindsiding revelation.

