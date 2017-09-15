Is Pippa Middleton Pregnant? Pippa Reportedly Wants To Be Pregnant Same Time As Princess Kate

Now that Pippa Middleton has walked down the aisle with James Matthews, her fantasy of being pregnant at the same time as her older sister might come true. Pippa, 33, has reportedly been hovering around her sister Kate, 35, who is now pregnant with her third, and reports say Pippa is dying to be pregnant too. Even though Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, 42, have just been married a few months, they are said to be trying to have a child of their own.

Pippa’s wedding was a huge family affair with her nephew, Prince George, and her niece, Princess Charlotte, as part of her wedding party. Sister Kate Middleton reportedly was not an official member of the wedding party (so as not to upstage Pippa, the bride), but she still wore the shade of blush that blended well in the photos.

But the big Pippa Middleton wedding story was that Prince Harry brought girlfriend Meghan Markle as his plus one with Pippa’s official blessing (she skipped the actual ceremony as the church was said to be small, and only for family and close friends) to the party on the Middleton property in Berkshire. The press wondered whether attending Pippa’s wedding would move the couple onto the altar themselves.

“Everyone gets more romantic when they attend a wedding and I’m sure Harry and Meghan will feel it too.”

Sources say that baby fever is running through the Middleton family and those who know her say there was never any doubt that Princess Kate would have a third child.

“She wanted another almost since giving birth.”

So now that Princess Kate is pregnant, and sources say Pippa and Matthew are trying, the Middleton sisters might get their wish of being pregnant together, says a Middleton family friend.

“It’s long been a dream for Kate and Pippa to be pregnant at the same time. To share that would be amazing.”

And luckily for Pippa, James Matthews is onboard and would be happy to have a baby sooner rather than later.

“Starting a family is something they’ve spoken about since long before they got married. Pippa’s always said how great it would be if they were to be expecting together.”

Now that Kate is pregnant again, the family has moved into Kensington Palace, not far from Pippa’s West London apartment. Kate Middleton is once again having severe morning sickness, so it has been helpful to have family close, with Pippa on-call. With George starting school, a close source says it would be a wonderful bonding experience for the Middleton sisters.

“You can imagine how fun that will be: shopping for baby clothes, pregnancy yoga classes.”

And considering it’s Kate Middleton’s third child, she would be a great source of information for Pippa.

“Kate has so much knowledge to share. She’s a walking baby encyclopedia at this point!”

The Daily Beast says as the Middletons are a competitive family, Pippa has made no secret of her desire to keep up and have a child of her own. Since returning from their long and lavish honeymoon, Pippa is said to be keeping a surprisingly low profile (by Pippa standards) and spending much of her time at Kensington Palace now that husband James Matthews has returned to work.

Do you think that Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton will be pregnant at the same time? Any guesses on the sex of the third Royal baby?

