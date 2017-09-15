Chelsea Houska Is Reportedly In Trouble With The Federal Trade Commission Due To Instagram Ads

Chelsea Houska’s Instagram ads have reportedly gotten her in trouble with the FTC.

As the eighth season of Teen Mom 2 continues to air on MTV, a new report claims that Chelsea Houska and a number of other reality stars, including Teen Mom OG’s Farrah Abraham, Amber Rose, Scott Disick, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Lucy Hale, have found themselves in hot water due to the social media posts that they’ve used to promote the products of others.

On September 15, In Touch Weekly magazine revealed that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has sent 21 warning letters to Chelsea Houska and other celebrities who have reportedly failed to properly disclose their posts. As the outlet explained, Houska and others who promote brands on their Instagram pages are required to say whether he or she has a “material connection” to the brand or product they are promoting in their posts.

In Touch Weekly further explained that posts should include the word “ad” in their post if the celebrity was paid for sharing the post. However, when Chelsea Houska posted an image of her son Watson sporting a Carhartt sweatshirt in May, she wrote, “Little Carhartt babe,” and failed to include the “ad” tag.

In other Chelsea Houska news, the reality star and her husband, Cole DeBoer, were recently seen discussing the possibility of adding another child to their family. As fans may have seen, Houska and DeBoer have been bouncing the idea off one another, but when it comes to a pregnancy, it is hard to say when the reality star will be ready.

While Houska could welcome another child at any time, she will likely want to wait for at least a few more months. After all, she and DeBoer are set to walk down the aisle for a second time in the coming months, and this time around, she is likely planning to do so without a baby in her belly.

Chelsea Houska also discussed having more children during an interview with People Magazine and claimed at the time that she was hoping for a total of four children.

To see more of Chelsea Houska, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

