‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally Sinks Her Claws In Liam Now That Marriage Is Shaky With Steffy

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that from the Spectra building fire, a new love has blossomed. Sally (Courtney Hope) and Liam (Scott Clifton) have been growing closer since he took her side against his father. Not only has he been there for her, but she is truly humbled by his generosity. She feels she can’t say thank you enough for everything that he has done for her, so for now, she offers him her undying loyalty and friendship.

It turns out this friendship is the lifeline that Liam will hold on to as his relationship with his dad and his wife begins to flounder. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) professes to understand Liam’s point of view that his dad went too far by setting he Spectra building alight, but in reality, it’s plain to see that she is on Bill’s (Don Diamont) side. She feels sorry for him now that he has been caught. Bill will take advantage of Steffy’s sympathy and use this as another angle against his son. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam will not be deterred from the fact that his dad is a corporate bully and tries to manipulate every situation so that he can gain from it.

Steffy and Liam will begin to drift apart as their feet are planted on opposite sides of the Bill camp, and their marriage will begin to crumble. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that there will be an “explosive confrontation” that will wreak havoc on their marriage. Liam will need someone to talk to, and who better than Sally?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Sally will understand only too well the kind of pressure he is facing. Sally herself is also dealing with Thomas leaving her for Caroline and his son, Douglas. She is feeling at her most lonely now that Thomas is not coming back. Sally spending so much time with Liam can only lead to trouble. As Sally rebuilds Spectra from the ashes, Liam will believe he chose to back the right person and that he fought the good fight and came out victorious.

Steffy & Liam deal with Bill's secret and Thomas makes a surprise visit back to LA. FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/nS47LRlHWC #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/BkdhNBmesZ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 1, 2017

Bill won’t be happy to see Sally doing well again, and he will ramp up the battle between them. However, the worse things get between Bill and Liam, the more the distance will grow between Liam and Steffy. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Sally might make the first move for what she wants and unexpectedly kiss Liam. What do you think of Steffy’s attitude in the whole Bill and Liam saga? Is Liam justified in seeking friendship elsewhere? Doesn’t Liam deserve someone who is on his side like Sally will be?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]