Kailyn Lowry Is Reportedly Freaking Out Over Javi Marroquin’s New Book

Kailyn Lowry let loose on her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, in her tell-all book, Hustle & Heart, but when it comes to Marroquin’s own tell-all book, she reportedly has major issues with the upcoming publication.

In fact, according to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three is allegedly holding up the release of her former husband’s book.

“There are things in there I needed Kail’s permission to say. She’s obviously not happy with some of the stuff in there. That’s the delay right now,” Javi Marroquin explained to Radar Online on September 15.

In her tell-all book, Kailyn Lowry took aim at her marriage to Javi Marroquin and claimed he was unsupportive of her business ventures, as well as “controlling and jealous.” As she explained, Javi Marroquin did things like demanding she unlock her phone and show him who she was communicating with and calling her repeatedly when she was out with her friends.

According to Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin didn’t trust her and reportedly had no reason not to. Still, Javi Marroquin has seemed to tell a different story in the past and hopes to share details about his marriage with fans in his upcoming book.

Earlier this year, just weeks after Kailyn Lowry announced she was pregnant with her third child by a third man, Javi Marroquin spoke out about what fans can expect to see in his publication.

“Fans can expect a story about a man who thought he figured out life,” he told Radar Online in March 2017. “Lies and cheating were swept beneath his nose for a long time!”

A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Sep 6, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin got married in 2012 and welcomed their only child, three-year-old son Lincoln, the following year. Then, in May 2016, after Lowry suffered a miscarriage in late 2015, she and Marroquin confirmed plans for divorce.

Following their split, Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin signed on to appear on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars and attempted to get to the bottom of their issues. However, despite their efforts and many therapy sessions, Lowry and Marroquin were unable to salvage their marriage.

Next month, the reality show will premiere on WEtv.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Sep 3, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

In addition to her three-year-old son with Javi Marroquin, Kailyn Lowry is also mom to seven-year-old Isaac, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and one-month-old “Baby Lo,” who she shares with former boyfriend Chris Lopez.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin, and their co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]