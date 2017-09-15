Ubisoft has rolled out a brand new trailer for Assassin’s Creed Origins, which will be released on all major platforms on October 27. The trailer for the latest installment in the series, which is set in Ancient Egypt, will introduce a mysterious yet powerful new enemy.

The Assassin’s Creed series has established that the war between the Templar Order and the Assassins goes far back in history. In Assassin’s Creed Origins, Bayek, the game’s protagonist, faces what is presumed to be the progenitor of the Templars: The Order of the Ancients.

The Order of the Ancient appears to fit in thematically given the setting in Assassin’s Creed Origins. Although it wasn’t expressly revealed, fans have noted that the Order appears to be the proto-Templars, as both organizations share same qualities, including their lust for power. The official trailer introduces them as “the mysterious figures who seek the power of the ancient gods.”

Assassin’s Creed Origins characters will include famous historical figures, including Cleopatra, Julius Caesar, and Ptolemy. According to PC Gamer, some fans of the game pointed out that Cleopatra in Assassin’s Creed canon had the support of the Templars and was eventually killed by an Egyptian Assassin named Amunet. However, Cleopatra’s death took place in 30 BCE, which is 19 years after the events in Origins.

Another person of great import in Ancient Egypt that’s being controlled by the Order of the Ancients is the Pharaoh, Engadget reported. Thus, it is likely one of the Assassin’s Creed Origins missions will include assassinating the Egyptian leader.

Watch the Order of the Ancients Trailer and learn about the mysterious force controlling Egypt from the shadows. https://t.co/27LWkDaBVm — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 14, 2017

An early review of Assassin’s Creed Origins on Bleeding Cool stated that the game doesn’t feel like previous titles in the series. Bayek himself is a completely different character compared to Connor, Altair, Edward or Ezio. Madeline Ricchiuto wrote that Bayek moves like a soldier instead of an assassin. Also, he has god-like powers and a pet eagle.

Aside from the visuals and the characters, the controls have also changed. The game’s director, Ashraf Ismail, explained to PC Games N that the Assassin’s Creed Origins gameplay features hitbox-based combat instead of the traditional animation-based combat.

In previous Assassin’s Creed games, whenever the player swings the weapon, an animation of the protagonist and enemy attacking each other will begin to roll. In Origins, however, when the player hits attack, the character will just swing its weapon.

The exiled queen Cleopatra thirsts for power. Will you help reclaim her throne? #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/fW7FYYtDtG — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 11, 2017

The new hitbox-based combat feature makes agility and distance crucial in attacking enemies. It also makes a huge difference in terms of weapon choices. For instance, a wide-range weapon could hit multiple enemies with just one strike.

The enemy’s fighting style has also changed. Before, enemies have to take turns in attacking. In Origins, they can gang up on the player, which means the player also has to focus on blocking and dodging attacks.

Another interesting skill Bayek has is making poisonous corpse traps. Once he kills an enemy, he can make use of the corpse to set a trap that will kill another enemy that comes too close to it.

Assassin’s Creed Origins’ official release date is on October 27 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

