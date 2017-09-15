Former ‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules In Court Again, Asks For Charges To Be Dismissed In Alleged Hit Run Death

Former Bachelor star Chris Soules had a brief court appearance yesterday. His attorneys are seeking additional information on how the state intends to proceed with the charges and exactly which Iowa laws he will be prosecuted under. This could open the door for a dismissal of all charges, and the Parrish Kruidenier law firm is ready to ask for just that for their client.

In May, when the charges were filed, it was stated that Chris Soules had left the scene of a fatal accident in the vehicle involved, failed to stop either at the scene of the accident or nearby, and did not return to the scene of the accident. Prosecutor Shawn Hardin of Buchanan County amended the charge to include four subsections of Iowa law. There was only one in the original charge. He still faces the same Class D felony charge for leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Things aren’t looking good for the Bachelor alum. According to MSN, his attorneys are prepared to file a motion to dismiss as soon as the prosecution discloses how they plan to prosecute the case. He is facing up to five years in prison if the charges are not reduced or dismissed. With the addition of four subsections of Iowa law now included, there is no word on the possibility of additional charges to follow.

Chris Soules was driving his truck on April 24, when he hit a John Deere tractor driven by his neighbor Kenny Mosher. He was transported to Mercy Hospital in Oelwein. Mr. Mosher was later pronounced dead from his injuries. The family of Chris and Mr. Mosher have been neighbors for years.

Chris Soules first joined TBachelor franchise as a contestant on The Bachelorette. He was a fan-favorite and became the next Bachelor. At the end of the season, he did propose but the relationship didn’t last. He was scheduled to join Bachelor in Paradise this summer before this tragic accident happened.

